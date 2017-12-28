Last night, Judge Roy Moore filed a lawsuit against Alabama Secretary of State John Merrill asking to stop today’s voter certification which is scheduled for 1.00 p.m. CST:

Moore claimed he has evidence of voter fraud and wants the certification delayed “until a thorough investigation” is completed:

MORE; @MooreSenate wants Thursday's certification of the #ALSen votes delayed "until a thorough investigation of potential election fraud, that improperly altered the outcome of this election, is conducted." #alpolitics — Bob Grip (@Bob_Grip) December 28, 2017

And Moore wants a new special election:

Roy Moore is calling for a new special election in Alabama, alleging voter fraud in the election earlier this month and urging a delay in certifying results, which is scheduled to happen today. Moore lost to Democrat Doug Jones by more than 20,000 votes https://t.co/EcNk2no4Gz — Joshua Chavers (@JoshuaChavers) December 28, 2017

In summary:

In the complaint moore's camp claims there was a "large implausible statistical discrepancy in 20 precincts" in Jeff co.

Basically saying he did much worse in these typical republican precincts. So much so it could have altered the election. — Alabama Politics (@AlabamaPolitics) December 28, 2017

A temporary restraining order to delay the certification was filed at around 11:00 p.m. CST:

If you’re having trouble sleeping, you’re not alone. AL reporters have a late night ahead, followed by a likely early morning as the Roy Moore Camp files TRO to block Gov/SOS/AG from certifying #ALSen election totals. No hearing is set, but in all fairness it was filed @ 11:08p pic.twitter.com/ffIRWnzzYJ — Jenn Horton (@JennWSFA) December 28, 2017

However, Merrill told reporters last night that the certification will happen today:

I asked AL Secretary of State @JohnHMerrill if there were any chance for a delay of certification. His answer: No. #ALSen #ALpolitics — Bob Grip (@Bob_Grip) December 28, 2017

Secretary of State John Merrill says there are no plans to stop the certification of the election to go on, as scheduled, tomorrow at 1 o’clock. — Alabama Politics (@AlabamaPolitics) December 28, 2017

Moore also said he took a polygraph test to prove he “did not know, nor had [he] ever had any sexual contact with any of these individuals”:

Roy Moore signed an affidavit saying he took a polygraph test after the election that proved the allegations made against him were false. pic.twitter.com/Oj7A0ogVCY — Kaitlan Collins (@kaitlancollins) December 28, 2017

Moore’s voter fraud expert is, well … out there:

The one "expert" the campaign cites is Richard Charnin, who writes a WordPress blog about "JFK CONSPIRACY AND SYSTEMIC ELECTION FRAUD ANALYSIS" https://t.co/JrNCcB8XQc The myth there is widespread, systemic election fraud has been repeatedly debunked. #alpolitics — Chip Brownlee (@chpbrownlee) December 28, 2017

And he’s a Seth Rich truther:

The "expert" that the Moore campaign quotes here is Richard Charnin, who writes a blog devoted to “JFK conspiracy and systemic election fraud analysis" where he has also written about Seth Rich and "DNC mortality probability." pic.twitter.com/MglDMHH4xd — Kaitlan Collins (@kaitlancollins) December 28, 2017

…a Vegas truther:

Charnin has also written about "suspicious deaths one month after the Las Vegas attacks." pic.twitter.com/R8z30zQYsj — Kaitlan Collins (@kaitlancollins) December 28, 2017

…and he’s used math to prove there was a JFK conspiracy:

The expert the Moore campaign is hanging its voter fraud argument on has written on his blog that he "mathematically proved" there was a conspiracy to assassinate JFK. — Kaitlan Collins (@kaitlancollins) December 28, 2017

Update. Merrill to CNN this morning:

Alabama Secretary of State @JohnHMerrill says Roy Moore’s complaint does not change anything for him today-

Says Doug Jones will Be certified as the winner of special Senate race today at 1pm local. — Dianne Gallagher (@DianneG) December 28, 2017

