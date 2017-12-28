Last night, Judge Roy Moore filed a lawsuit against Alabama Secretary of State John Merrill asking to stop today’s voter certification which is scheduled for 1.00 p.m. CST:

Moore claimed he has evidence of voter fraud and wants the certification delayed “until a thorough investigation” is completed:

And Moore wants a new special election:

In summary:

A temporary restraining order to delay the certification was filed at around 11:00 p.m. CST:

However, Merrill told reporters last night that the certification will happen today:

Moore also said he took a polygraph test to prove he “did not know, nor had [he] ever had any sexual contact with any of these individuals”:

Moore’s voter fraud expert is, well … out there:

And he’s a Seth Rich truther:

…a Vegas truther:

…and he’s used math to prove there was a JFK conspiracy:

Update. Merrill to CNN this morning:

Editor’s note: This post has been updated.

