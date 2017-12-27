Here’s another tidbit from that interview of former President Obama by Prince Harry that we told you about earlier…

Apparently, Obama misses making Americans miserable:

Obama when asked what he misses about being president: “The fact that I didn’t used to experience traffic, I used to cause traffic” — Charlie Spiering (@charliespiering) December 27, 2017

At least he’s honest about it?

So basically the fact that he was able to inconvenience those lesser folks just trying to get to and from work, home, etc. — Sue (@pearls42) December 27, 2017

I believe him. Which I why I think presidents ought to take the Metro. https://t.co/qsyt7GVWID — Kevin D. Williamson (@KevinNR) December 27, 2017

Obama misses the ability to tie up traffic and screw people over. Which is what he spent his entire presidency doing. https://t.co/18QwmMJ30F — Jack in the East (@talkradio200) December 27, 2017

All ex-Presidents complain about traffic. This is the first time I have seen an ex-President brag about creating traffic https://t.co/qR8l8VOwg6 — Joe (@joec522) December 27, 2017

Now imagine if Trump had said this…

