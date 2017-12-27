Here’s another tidbit from that interview of former President Obama by Prince Harry that we told you about earlier…
Apparently, Obama misses making Americans miserable:
Obama when asked what he misses about being president:
“The fact that I didn’t used to experience traffic, I used to cause traffic”
— Charlie Spiering (@charliespiering) December 27, 2017
At least he’s honest about it?
Perfect encapsulation of #Obama’s arrogance https://t.co/7XCCSf7zWW
— Jim Hanson (@Uncle_Jimbo) December 27, 2017
So basically the fact that he was able to inconvenience those lesser folks just trying to get to and from work, home, etc.
— Sue (@pearls42) December 27, 2017
I believe him. Which I why I think presidents ought to take the Metro. https://t.co/qsyt7GVWID
— Kevin D. Williamson (@KevinNR) December 27, 2017
Obama misses the ability to tie up traffic and screw people over. Which is what he spent his entire presidency doing. https://t.co/18QwmMJ30F
— Jack in the East (@talkradio200) December 27, 2017
All ex-Presidents complain about traffic. This is the first time I have seen an ex-President brag about creating traffic https://t.co/qR8l8VOwg6
— Joe (@joec522) December 27, 2017
Now imagine if Trump had said this…
***
