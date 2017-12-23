Add Harvard University to the list of those angry with the just-signed GOP tax reform bill:

The new tax on university endowments will weaken financial aid, faculty and research initiatives, and other institutional programs that support students, professors, and medical and scientific studies https://t.co/FZtxYba4wM — Harvard University (@Harvard) December 21, 2017

Yeah, they’re not going to get a lot of support for this one:

Reading the comments, I'm not seeing much sympathy for Harvard on this one. https://t.co/ov9Z16x7kU — Ben (@BenHowe) December 22, 2017

Some of the better ones we’ve seen:

world ends, ivy hardest hit https://t.co/UIHDAZ5sNg — James Taranto (@jamestaranto) December 21, 2017

Gee whiz, I thought redistribution was a good thing. What's weird is how the tax code under Democrats redistributed away from the middle class and to the wealthy. https://t.co/t6RxVAurQy — Melissa Mackenzie 🌐 (@MelissaTweets) December 22, 2017

Your endowments are over $37 billion dollars a year. That's B for billion. https://t.co/UGSnKMLnPE — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) December 22, 2017

So you have $40,000,000,000 and if you earn 5% you'll increase by $1,966,000,000 and pay $34,000,000 in taxes. And? https://t.co/F799ybExaq — Yoenis Cespedes (@AppFlyer) December 22, 2017

How can @Harvard be expected to survive on $200,000 for an undergraduate degree and their $35 billion endowment if they have to pay taxes on the returns of that endowment? Seems like bankruptcy is the only option. #Caring https://t.co/28cxYW5xKx — Derek Hunter (@derekahunter) December 22, 2017

Taxes are the price of civilization, liberals. Pay them. https://t.co/AXTGbdUu0V — Nathan Wurtzel (@NathanWurtzel) December 22, 2017

This tweet triggered me. https://t.co/2UX4zE58vQ — Omri Ceren (@omriceren) December 22, 2017

Will it weaken your alumni from telling me they went to Harvard every five minutes? https://t.co/DuvjqxfGLH — jon gabriel (@exjon) December 22, 2017

Largest endowment in the world, richest alumni in the world. https://t.co/qKY9fQkueM — Daniel Foster (@DanFosterType) December 21, 2017

***