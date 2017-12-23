Add Harvard University to the list of those angry with the just-signed GOP tax reform bill:
The new tax on university endowments will weaken financial aid, faculty and research initiatives, and other institutional programs that support students, professors, and medical and scientific studies https://t.co/FZtxYba4wM
— Harvard University (@Harvard) December 21, 2017
Yeah, they’re not going to get a lot of support for this one:
Reading the comments, I'm not seeing much sympathy for Harvard on this one. https://t.co/ov9Z16x7kU
— Ben (@BenHowe) December 22, 2017
Some of the better ones we’ve seen:
world ends, ivy hardest hit https://t.co/UIHDAZ5sNg
— James Taranto (@jamestaranto) December 21, 2017
Gee whiz, I thought redistribution was a good thing.
What's weird is how the tax code under Democrats redistributed away from the middle class and to the wealthy. https://t.co/t6RxVAurQy
— Melissa Mackenzie 🌐 (@MelissaTweets) December 22, 2017
Your endowments are over $37 billion dollars a year. That's B for billion. https://t.co/UGSnKMLnPE
— Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) December 22, 2017
So you have $40,000,000,000 and if you earn 5% you'll increase by $1,966,000,000 and pay $34,000,000 in taxes.
— Yoenis Cespedes (@AppFlyer) December 22, 2017
— John Durant (@johndurant) December 22, 2017
You charge $45,000 in tuition. https://t.co/TNXjgf2AM8
— neontaster 🚟 (@neontaster) December 21, 2017
How can @Harvard be expected to survive on $200,000 for an undergraduate degree and their $35 billion endowment if they have to pay taxes on the returns of that endowment? Seems like bankruptcy is the only option. #Caring https://t.co/28cxYW5xKx
— Derek Hunter (@derekahunter) December 22, 2017
Taxes are the price of civilization, liberals. Pay them. https://t.co/AXTGbdUu0V
— Nathan Wurtzel (@NathanWurtzel) December 22, 2017
This tweet triggered me. https://t.co/2UX4zE58vQ
— Omri Ceren (@omriceren) December 22, 2017
Will it weaken your alumni from telling me they went to Harvard every five minutes? https://t.co/DuvjqxfGLH
— jon gabriel (@exjon) December 22, 2017
Largest endowment in the world, richest alumni in the world. https://t.co/qKY9fQkueM
— Daniel Foster (@DanFosterType) December 21, 2017
***