Congressional candidate and Twitchy regular Brianna Wu on the popular Super Mario Bros. series of games is really about “white colonialism”:
If you think about it, Super Mario is a story about white colonialism.
Rich monarchy (Princess Peach) occupies a native population (Toads.)
Infrastructure spending is erased. Peach lives in a castle while populace is invaded by a hostile foreign power. Mario is a white savior. pic.twitter.com/4kGxjAHbZf
— Brianna Wu (@Spacekatgal) December 18, 2017
She’s lost us, too:
— Emily Zanotti (@emzanotti) December 19, 2017
Brianna is my favorite parody feminist https://t.co/UKkphGW4Lg
— Eli Sowry (@UnrealElijah) December 19, 2017
Go back to bed. https://t.co/sLagedwfX0
— Wholesome_Homo🐈 (@Sassculine) December 18, 2017
Maybe ask the game’s inventor what he thinks?
Yeah, that's definitely what Shigeru Miyamoto was going for when he was making the game….. https://t.co/YJtVDtAyl4
— Merry Thiccmas 🐝🎅 (@Drunk_Saiyan) December 19, 2017
Hot take level — INFERNO:
The hottest of takes…
— it could be Morse (@paulofthemorses) December 18, 2017
Is there a nuclear videogame takes account? https://t.co/rFhRBhuvJO
— 🎅Shookie Claus 🏴 (@QuadShookie) December 19, 2017
We hope she wins just to see what she’ll say on the floor of the House of Representatives:
You must be fun at parties https://t.co/1rSsQnE0tV
— Matusallennial (@bqeg) December 18, 2017
***
Related:
OMG: This Brianna Wu congressional campaign video is… something else https://t.co/j7mdlZIeIt
— Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) October 7, 2017
REALLY!? Brianna Wu asks NY Times if they’re FIRING somebody for publishing this about Chelsea Manning https://t.co/so0leAaFEj
— Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) September 1, 2017
MOONBAT Brianna Wu blocks women who defend #GoogleMemo, compares Damore to the Klan https://t.co/dLEbcGGJJS
— Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) August 8, 2017