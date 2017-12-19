Congressional candidate and Twitchy regular Brianna Wu on the popular Super Mario Bros. series of games is really about “white colonialism”:

If you think about it, Super Mario is a story about white colonialism. Rich monarchy (Princess Peach) occupies a native population (Toads.) Infrastructure spending is erased. Peach lives in a castle while populace is invaded by a hostile foreign power. Mario is a white savior. pic.twitter.com/4kGxjAHbZf — Brianna Wu (@Spacekatgal) December 18, 2017

She’s lost us, too:

Brianna is my favorite parody feminist https://t.co/UKkphGW4Lg — Eli Sowry (@UnrealElijah) December 19, 2017

Maybe ask the game’s inventor what he thinks?

Yeah, that's definitely what Shigeru Miyamoto was going for when he was making the game….. https://t.co/YJtVDtAyl4 — Merry Thiccmas 🐝🎅 (@Drunk_Saiyan) December 19, 2017

Hot take level — INFERNO:

The hottest of takes… — it could be Morse (@paulofthemorses) December 18, 2017

Is there a nuclear videogame takes account? https://t.co/rFhRBhuvJO — 🎅Shookie Claus 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 (@QuadShookie) December 19, 2017

We hope she wins just to see what she’ll say on the floor of the House of Representatives:

You must be fun at parties https://t.co/1rSsQnE0tV — Matusallennial (@bqeg) December 18, 2017

***

Related:

OMG: This Brianna Wu congressional campaign video is… something else https://t.co/j7mdlZIeIt — Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) October 7, 2017

REALLY!? Brianna Wu asks NY Times if they’re FIRING somebody for publishing this about Chelsea Manning https://t.co/so0leAaFEj — Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) September 1, 2017