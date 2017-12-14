Breaking news from Politico:

BREAKING: @SpeakerRyan sees his time in Washington coming to a close at the end of this Congress. W/@TimAlberta https://t.co/NFDg0xnUwP — Rachael Bade (@rachaelmbade) December 14, 2017

According to the report, Ryan wants to “serve through Election day 2018 and retire ahead of the next Congress”:

Scoop (and #longform) w/ @rachaelmbade: Paul Ryan wants to retire at the end of this Congress, and here's why it makes perfect sense:https://t.co/HBOOjxtGD6 pic.twitter.com/KxU530FhXd — Tim Alberta (@TimAlberta) December 14, 2017

Ryan’s office issued this denial:

From @SpeakerRyan's office: "Speaker Ryan is fully committed to advancing a bold conservative agenda in 2018 and protecting the majority. Any gossip to the contrary is completely baseless and without merit.” #PaulRyan #Politico #notretiring — Kevin Corke (@kevincorke) December 14, 2017

But it’s not really a denial-denial:

Some careful wording here. https://t.co/VaOEB4YF8B — Emily Jashinsky (@emilyjashinsky) December 14, 2017

A non-denial perhaps? — Kevin Corke (@kevincorke) December 14, 2017

Is this really that unexpected?

Doesn't surprise me. Ryan has been saying for years he doesn't want to be there forever. https://t.co/O6g7baz5Sk — Seth Mandel (@SethAMandel) December 14, 2017

Or is Ryan afraid that the GOP will get wiped out in 2018 anyway:

#BREAKING: House Speaker Paul Ryan considering retirement after he no longer gets to be Speaker of the House https://t.co/4Qb6Km0sqx — Dennis DiClausdio (@dennisdiclaudio) December 14, 2017

As for what comes next in his district, there’s Dem challenger Randy Bryce who’s been raising money since the Jones victory in Alabama:

Paul Ryan doesn't think he can beat us. He's scared because of you. More than 55,000 people have stepped up and contributed to our campaign to repeal and replace Paul Ryan. Have you? >>https://t.co/XGFhF74Xblhttps://t.co/yXn4dYggHN — Randy Bryce (@IronStache) December 14, 2017

And there is Paul Nehlen on the Republican side, who lost big to Ryan in 2016:

Unlike Paul Ryan, I pledge to:

1. Uphold my Oath of Office.

2. Make no Laws that don't apply to Congress or Admin officials.

3. Build a Wall.

4. Deport Illegals.

5. Vote for National Reciprocity.

6. Vote the Muslim Brotherhood a terror org.

7. Vote for the Heartbeat Bill. pic.twitter.com/dhNfdlMtou — Paul Nehlen (@pnehlen) November 13, 2017

Anyone else going to jump in?

***

