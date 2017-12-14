Breaking news from Politico:

According to the report, Ryan wants to “serve through Election day 2018 and retire ahead of the next Congress”:

Ryan’s office issued this denial:

But it’s not really a denial-denial:

Trending

Is this really that unexpected?

Or is Ryan afraid that the GOP will get wiped out in 2018 anyway:

As for what comes next in his district, there’s Dem challenger Randy Bryce who’s been raising money since the Jones victory in Alabama:

And there is Paul Nehlen on the Republican side, who lost big to Ryan in 2016:

Anyone else going to jump in?

***

Related:

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Paul Ryan