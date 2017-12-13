Rep. Mo Brooks, who lost to Roy Moore in the special election primary earlier this year, announced in an “emotional” floor speech that he has prostate cancer:

Rep. Mo Brooks, who lost in Alabama Senate GOP primary this year, just revealed in an emotional House floor speech that he has prostate cancer. — Cristina Marcos (@cimarcos) December 13, 2017

He reportedly found out about the cancer on Halloween night:

His doctor called after House votes on Halloween to deliver the prognosis. Brooks then called his wife, who was giving candy to trick-or-treaters. "That night was one of the loneliest nights apart in our 41-year marriage," Brooks says, struggling to hold back tears. — Cristina Marcos (@cimarcos) December 13, 2017

Surgery is scheduled for Friday:

Brooks says he is undergoing surgery this Friday, Dec. 15, and a "post-surgery medical procedure" on Dec. 20. "As a result, next week, I will miss House floor votes unless I am unexpectedly medically cleared to travel." — Cristina Marcos (@cimarcos) December 13, 2017

Brooks went on to say that “if he’d won” against Moore, “he might not have caught the prostate cancer.”

In a twist of fate, Brooks says that "losing the Senate race may have saved my life." If he'd won, he might not have caught the prostate cancer. "Yes, God does work in mysterious ways," he says.https://t.co/5ixAM8cGwD — Cristina Marcos (@cimarcos) December 13, 2017

Watch:

In emotional speech on the House Floor, @RepMoBrooks reveals he has prostate cancer. Says "losing the senate race may have saved my life. Yes, God does work in mysterious ways." pic.twitter.com/od00ULaowD — Pat Ward (@WardDPatrick) December 13, 2017

