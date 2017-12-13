Rep. Mo Brooks, who lost to Roy Moore in the special election primary earlier this year, announced in an “emotional” floor speech that he has prostate cancer:

He reportedly found out about the cancer on Halloween night:

Surgery is scheduled for Friday:

Brooks went on to say that “if he’d won” against Moore, “he might not have caught the prostate cancer.”

Watch:

