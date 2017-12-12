Kayla Moore, wife of Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore, is trending this morning after defending her husband at a rally last night against “fake news” reports that say the couple “don’t care for Jews”:

Oh boy. Here’s the video:

And that’s how you trend on Twitter:

Trending

NBA legend and Alabamian Charles Barkley who is supporting Moore’s opponent Doug Jones fired back, saying “I’ve got plenty of white friends, but racism still exists”:

The latest Real Clear Politics poll average has it close, but the underlying polls are all over the place:

 

***

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Kayla MooreRoy Moore