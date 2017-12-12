Kayla Moore, wife of Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore, is trending this morning after defending her husband at a rally last night against “fake news” reports that say the couple “don’t care for Jews”:

Roy Moore’s wife Kayla: “Fake news will tell you that we don’t care for Jews. One of our attorneys is a Jew!” #ALsen — Dave Weigel (@daveweigel) December 12, 2017

Oh boy. Here’s the video:

I’ve watched this 20 times. pic.twitter.com/KjLUQF5vST — Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) December 12, 2017

And that’s how you trend on Twitter:

K I watched the Kayla Moore video and that’s the most uncomfortable I’ve been since the “Scott’s Tots” ep of The Office. — Seth Mandel (@SethAMandel) December 12, 2017

Holy crap it's even more offensive when you watch Kayla Moore say it than just reading the quote earlier. Straight up cringe-worthy. https://t.co/T7cLeP1oI0 — Josh Jordan (@NumbersMuncher) December 12, 2017

Amazingly, the Kayla Moore quote is somehow worse on video than it is as text. That takes some real doing. https://t.co/Gby4Th3wVH — Jeff B/DDHQ (@EsotericCD) December 12, 2017

Let's say you are teaching a class about anti-semitism, and you don't know how to show your students what anti-semitism looks like in today's America. Kayla Moore has solved your problem. https://t.co/SoZ6Q2PkHM — Ronald Klain (@RonaldKlain) December 12, 2017

NBA legend and Alabamian Charles Barkley who is supporting Moore’s opponent Doug Jones fired back, saying “I’ve got plenty of white friends, but racism still exists”:

Former NBA player Charles Barkley reacts to Kayla Moore's speech at a Roy Moore rally in Alabama: "I've got plenty of white friends, but racism still exists" https://t.co/W1yfibINdR — CNN (@CNN) December 12, 2017

The latest Real Clear Politics poll average has it close, but the underlying polls are all over the place:

Real Clear Politics Alabama poll average pic.twitter.com/sFidCstNDc — Morning Joe (@Morning_Joe) December 12, 2017

***