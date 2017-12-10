Mary Catherine Walsh, a student at the University of Alabama, says Judge Roy Moore “grabbed [her] hand” and said to her, “aren’t you a pretty little thing” when she sat down to interview him “a few months ago.” At the time of the interview, she was 20-years-old:

Ms. Walsh, whose Twitter bio lists her work with “The Tuscaloosa News & Tide Sports Intern,” was responding to this article on how “Most Alabama GOP leaders say they are voting for Roy Moore”:

Ms. Walsh went on to say that she was “uncomfortable then” and she continues “to be now”:

Trending

Here’s some of the early reaction to the allegation:

***

Related:

 

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Roy Moore