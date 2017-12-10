Mary Catherine Walsh, a student at the University of Alabama, says Judge Roy Moore “grabbed [her] hand” and said to her, “aren’t you a pretty little thing” when she sat down to interview him “a few months ago.” At the time of the interview, she was 20-years-old:

I met Roy Moore a few months ago for an interview, he grabbed my hand & pulled me in & said “aren’t you a pretty little thing” – I was 20. https://t.co/El2klecAaq — Molly Catherine (@mollycathwalsh) December 10, 2017

Ms. Walsh, whose Twitter bio lists her work with “The Tuscaloosa News & Tide Sports Intern,” was responding to this article on how “Most Alabama GOP leaders say they are voting for Roy Moore”:

Most Alabama GOP leaders say they are voting for Roy Moore (via @StatehouseKim) https://t.co/MY7I4gry5O — Drew Taylor (@MrDrew_Taylor) December 10, 2017

Ms. Walsh went on to say that she was “uncomfortable then” and she continues “to be now”:

I was uncomfortable then and I continue to be now as I read articles like this, but most of all I am disappointed — Molly Catherine (@mollycathwalsh) December 10, 2017

Here’s some of the early reaction to the allegation:

A few months ago….as in, when he was running for Senate…. https://t.co/ePLVGz1jwx — grace wyler (@grace_lightning) December 11, 2017

If you think this is how men in politics act towards reporters when they meet them for an interview, you’re wrong. Only a depraved lunatic does something like this. https://t.co/qujq1UDwqY — The Reagan Battalion (@ReaganBattalion) December 11, 2017

Imagine how much taxpayers will be paying his staff off with https://t.co/9AMCL5Bsqm — Bethany S. Mandel (@bethanyshondark) December 11, 2017

***

Related: