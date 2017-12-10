That’s a nice auto industry you got there … would be a real shame if anything happened to it…

That’s the literal threat from liberal Shannon Coulter, co-founder of the #GrabYourWallet movent that looks to boycott businesses that are considered pro-Trump:

A Roy Moore victory will cost Alabama jobs. Should he win, the #GrabYourWallet community will be watching @Toyota and other companies considering AL closely. We *will* put public pressure on them not to go there in the wake of a Moore victory. https://t.co/7FFPL2NdLU — Shannon Coulter (@shannoncoulter) December 9, 2017

So if Moore wins, Coulter and her crew will attempt to derail this $1.6 billion auto plant? From AL.com:

Toyota-Mazda will announce in the first quarter of 2018 the site of their new $1.6 billion auto plant — Alabama or North Carolina. Toyota and Mazda first announced their plans in August for the plant, which is projected to be operational by 2021. Toyota will build the Corolla there, while Mazda is expected to produce crossovers. News of the announcement of the site decision timeline came just days before Alabama voters decide whether to make Roy Moore or Doug Jones their next Senator. While Alabama automakers say the state has several factors in its favor, some business experts worry the “sordid” allegations against Moore and “extremist views” might discourage some businesses from locating here.

And it does sound like Coutler’s threat has some support:

Amen. Talk about "the only language they understand…" https://t.co/7rICwDmvki — Ellis Weiner (@EllisWeiner) December 10, 2017

It would be nice for Democrat Doug Jones to stop this threat before it gets any steam, but will he?

