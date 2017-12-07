While in Texas visiting with victims of Hurricane Harvey, First Lady Melania Trump and Second Lady Karen Pence stopped for food at one of America’s finest restaurants, Whataburger:

On our way out of town, @FLOTUS & @SecondLady decided to stop in to @Whataburger for some lunch! The American chain opened its 1st restaurant in Corpus Christi, TX in 1950! pic.twitter.com/Jh7iYaD0I6 — Stephanie Grisham (@StephGrisham45) December 6, 2017

No word yet on what they ordered, but everything is terrific at Whataburger:

@StephGrisham45 What did she order? We in the newsroom are dying to know? — Veronica Sue Flores (@VFlores_KRIS) December 6, 2017

It’s a fact:

Whataburger even thanked Trump and Pence for stopping by:

Hope it was a great meal! Thanks for stopping by. https://t.co/rWOLdNPv7u — Whataburger® (@Whataburger) December 6, 2017

More photos from their tour of Texas:

.@FLOTUS speaking now after mtg family & touring home devastated by #HurricaneHarvey. Offers support & continued resources. #TexasRebuilds pic.twitter.com/nn2ao6m8NI — Stephanie Grisham (@StephGrisham45) December 6, 2017

.@FLOTUS & @SecondLady now visiting Charlie Marshall Elementary School. With more than 1.4 million public school students in counties affected by the storm, #HurricaneHarvey affected nearly 1 of every 5 students in Texas. — Stephanie Grisham (@StephGrisham45) December 6, 2017

And here’s Melania teaching a young student the difference between “fact and fiction”:

.@FLOTUS working w 4th graders at Charlie Marshall Elementary School in #Texas. Today's lesson: learning the difference between fact & fiction. pic.twitter.com/4C8IqIpLYG — Stephanie Grisham (@StephGrisham45) December 6, 2017

Pence and Trump later helped pack donation boxes at the Coastal Bend Foodbank:

.@FLOTUS &@SecondLady have arrived to @CoastalBendFB to thank volunteers & help box donations for families who still need help after #HurricaneHarvey. — Stephanie Grisham (@StephGrisham45) December 6, 2017

Happening now: @FLOTUS helping pack donation boxes for families still in need. Thank you to @CoastalBendFB for your efforts after #HurricaneHarvey! pic.twitter.com/z2M4J5pQfy — Stephanie Grisham (@StephGrisham45) December 6, 2017

Of course, there were meetings with first responders as well:

Thank you #Texas! So enjoyed my visit with everyone today. Special thanks to 1st responders & @CoastalBendFB for all that you do! We are with you Texas. #TexasRebuilds pic.twitter.com/GwPHoUrJVl — Melania Trump (@FLOTUS) December 7, 2017

.@FLOTUS & @SecondLady visited Corpus Christi, Texas, meeting with Hurricane Harvey first responders, visiting a school, and helping box items at a food bank for families still recovering from the storm's devastation via @ABCWorldNews. pic.twitter.com/YAoBxdEoJC — Dan Scavino Jr. (@Scavino45) December 7, 2017

***