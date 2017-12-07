While in Texas visiting with victims of Hurricane Harvey, First Lady Melania Trump and Second Lady Karen Pence stopped for food at one of America’s finest restaurants, Whataburger:
On our way out of town, @FLOTUS & @SecondLady decided to stop in to @Whataburger for some lunch! The American chain opened its 1st restaurant in Corpus Christi, TX in 1950! pic.twitter.com/Jh7iYaD0I6
— Stephanie Grisham (@StephGrisham45) December 6, 2017
No word yet on what they ordered, but everything is terrific at Whataburger:
@StephGrisham45 What did she order? We in the newsroom are dying to know?
— Veronica Sue Flores (@VFlores_KRIS) December 6, 2017
It’s a fact:
@Flotus knows a good burger @Whataburger https://t.co/1yEKohOb12
— Corpus Christi PD (@CorpusChristiPD) December 6, 2017
Whataburger even thanked Trump and Pence for stopping by:
Hope it was a great meal! Thanks for stopping by. https://t.co/rWOLdNPv7u
— Whataburger® (@Whataburger) December 6, 2017
More photos from their tour of Texas:
.@FLOTUS speaking now after mtg family & touring home devastated by #HurricaneHarvey. Offers support & continued resources. #TexasRebuilds pic.twitter.com/nn2ao6m8NI
— Stephanie Grisham (@StephGrisham45) December 6, 2017
.@FLOTUS & @SecondLady now visiting Charlie Marshall Elementary School. With more than 1.4 million public school students in counties affected by the storm, #HurricaneHarvey affected nearly 1 of every 5 students in Texas.
— Stephanie Grisham (@StephGrisham45) December 6, 2017
And here’s Melania teaching a young student the difference between “fact and fiction”:
.@FLOTUS working w 4th graders at Charlie Marshall Elementary School in #Texas. Today's lesson: learning the difference between fact & fiction. pic.twitter.com/4C8IqIpLYG
— Stephanie Grisham (@StephGrisham45) December 6, 2017
Pence and Trump later helped pack donation boxes at the Coastal Bend Foodbank:
.@FLOTUS &@SecondLady have arrived to @CoastalBendFB to thank volunteers & help box donations for families who still need help after #HurricaneHarvey.
— Stephanie Grisham (@StephGrisham45) December 6, 2017
Happening now: @FLOTUS helping pack donation boxes for families still in need. Thank you to @CoastalBendFB for your efforts after #HurricaneHarvey! pic.twitter.com/z2M4J5pQfy
— Stephanie Grisham (@StephGrisham45) December 6, 2017
Of course, there were meetings with first responders as well:
Thank you #Texas! So enjoyed my visit with everyone today. Special thanks to 1st responders & @CoastalBendFB for all that you do! We are with you Texas. #TexasRebuilds pic.twitter.com/GwPHoUrJVl
— Melania Trump (@FLOTUS) December 7, 2017
.@FLOTUS & @SecondLady visited Corpus Christi, Texas, meeting with Hurricane Harvey first responders, visiting a school, and helping box items at a food bank for families still recovering from the storm's devastation via @ABCWorldNews. pic.twitter.com/YAoBxdEoJC
— Dan Scavino Jr. (@Scavino45) December 7, 2017
