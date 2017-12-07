While in Texas visiting with victims of Hurricane Harvey, First Lady Melania Trump and Second Lady Karen Pence stopped for food at one of America’s finest restaurants, Whataburger:

No word yet on what they ordered, but everything is terrific at Whataburger:

It’s a fact:

Whataburger even thanked Trump and Pence for stopping by:

More photos from their tour of Texas:

And here’s Melania teaching a young student the difference between “fact and fiction”:

Pence and Trump later helped pack donation boxes at the Coastal Bend Foodbank:

Of course, there were meetings with first responders as well:

