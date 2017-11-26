With Nancy Pelosi embarrassing herself on “Meet The Press” this morning, here’s Twitchy favorite Brad Thor with the pile on…

There’s nothing better than using Pelosi’s own #YesAllWomen against her now:

Unless said acts are committed by a member of Congress… In that case, we help each other cover it up + use taxpayer $$ to pay off the victims… #AboveTheLaw https://t.co/eAFDfajwU3 — Brad Thor (@BradThor) November 26, 2017

Here’s the quoted tweet from above:

#YesAllWomen deserve to live free from threats of domestic violence & sexual assault. We must shine a bright light on such despicable crimes — Nancy Pelosi (@NancyPelosi) May 27, 2014

And as we told you earlier, Pelosi dodged when asked if she believed the women who made accusations against Rep. Conyers:

Nancy Pelosi has ways of shutting those whole wars on women down #MeToo pic.twitter.com/dUDM3LIPGL — Stephen Miller (@redsteeze) November 26, 2017

#YesAllWomen, except those over there?

***

Related:

'He's an ICON.' Nancy Pelosi's defense of John Conyers will ENRAGE you (watch) https://t.co/W44t4kDZwB — Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) November 26, 2017