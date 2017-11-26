With Nancy Pelosi embarrassing herself on “Meet The Press” this morning, here’s Twitchy favorite Brad Thor with the pile on…
There’s nothing better than using Pelosi’s own #YesAllWomen against her now:
Unless said acts are committed by a member of Congress… In that case, we help each other cover it up + use taxpayer $$ to pay off the victims… #AboveTheLaw https://t.co/eAFDfajwU3
— Brad Thor (@BradThor) November 26, 2017
Here’s the quoted tweet from above:
#YesAllWomen deserve to live free from threats of domestic violence & sexual assault. We must shine a bright light on such despicable crimes
— Nancy Pelosi (@NancyPelosi) May 27, 2014
And as we told you earlier, Pelosi dodged when asked if she believed the women who made accusations against Rep. Conyers:
Nancy Pelosi has ways of shutting those whole wars on women down #MeToo pic.twitter.com/dUDM3LIPGL
— Stephen Miller (@redsteeze) November 26, 2017
#YesAllWomen, except those over there?
***
Related:
'He's an ICON.' Nancy Pelosi's defense of John Conyers will ENRAGE you (watch) https://t.co/W44t4kDZwB
— Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) November 26, 2017
COURAGE! Nancy Pelosi informs John Conyers of his 'consequences' after her miserable NBC performance https://t.co/uRgPTwc1lS
— Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) November 26, 2017