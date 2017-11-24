Big news out of Florida today where mega-donor and potential Dem candidate for governor John Morgan announced that he’s done with the party:

Morgan was leading the polls as a Dem in the 2018 governor’s race:

Trending

And when asked by Politico FL’s Matt Dixon if he’ll help raise money for groups like the DNC, Morgan replied, “Fuck no. That’s like pissing money down a rat hole. Read Donna Brazil’s [sic] book.” A second message to Dixon he called the DNC a “Bunch of dumbass political hacks” and “Broke with DNC credit car”:

Over to you DNC Chair Tom Perez:

Don’t count out Morgan, who has been a champion of medical marijuana in the state, as an independent:

***

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: DNCTom Perez