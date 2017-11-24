Big news out of Florida today where mega-donor and potential Dem candidate for governor John Morgan announced that he’s done with the party:

Spent all of Thanksgiving with my whole family. While it’s amazing to be leading the polls for Governor without being a candidate I can’t muster the enthusiasm to run for the nomination — John Morgan (@JohnMorganESQ) November 24, 2017

Morgan was leading the polls as a Dem in the 2018 governor’s race:

And I can’t muster enthusiasm for any of today’s politicians. They are all the same. Both parties. I plan to register as an Independent and when I vote, vote for the lesser of two evils. And if I ever ran, run as an Independent. #ForThePeople — John Morgan (@JohnMorganESQ) November 24, 2017

And when asked by Politico FL’s Matt Dixon if he’ll help raise money for groups like the DNC, Morgan replied, “Fuck no. That’s like pissing money down a rat hole. Read Donna Brazil’s [sic] book.” A second message to Dixon he called the DNC a “Bunch of dumbass political hacks” and “Broke with DNC credit car”:

So, @JohnMorganESQ, will you at all help national Dem organizations like the @TheDemocrats in 2018? Morgan: pic.twitter.com/fF8P56QVTk — Matt Dixon (@Mdixon55) November 24, 2017

Over to you DNC Chair Tom Perez:

Don’t count out Morgan, who has been a champion of medical marijuana in the state, as an independent:

Now, on to the question of a possible @JohnMorganESQ independent #flgov candidacy. A lot's changed since @CharlieCrist's failed '10 indie bid for Senate: big money PCs, weaker parties & less party loyalty. And unlike Crist, Morgan's popular among voters of all stripes. — Troy Kinsey (@TroyKinsey) November 24, 2017

And tellingly given @JohnMorganESQ's comment today about a "run as an independent," no-party affiliation voters have more than doubled as a slice of the #Florida electorate over the last 20 years. Win them handily, and only marginal R & D pickups could net a #flgov win. — Troy Kinsey (@TroyKinsey) November 24, 2017

***