Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA) shared this Business Insider article on the “Republican tax bill” with her 278,000 followers with a request to “Retweet if you would *not* benefit from a private jet tax break” in the bill. The post has since been retweeted over 30,000 times, no doubt helped along by the inclusion of the president’s private jet as the share image:

Retweet if you would *not* benefit from a private jet tax break. https://t.co/jxAWezkbq8 — Kamala Harris (@SenKamalaHarris) November 17, 2017

Except there’s only one problem — the “private jet tax break” was inserted by none other than her Democratic colleague, Sen. Sherrod Brown of Ohio:

Sherrod Brown (D-OH) was the sponsor of this provision https://t.co/GeSELpxNQu — Shoshana Weissmann, Sloth Committee Chair (@senatorshoshana) November 17, 2017

30,000+ retweets but probably not buy Brown himself:

Other libs have jumped on the proposal without knowing it came from their side:

JUST DISCOVERED: The Senate tax bill includes a tax break for private aircraft. Can you believe this? Not a joke 👇🏼 pic.twitter.com/KW6RCQGeYw — Topher Spiro (@TopherSpiro) November 16, 2017

Whoops:

This tweet pointing out a tax break for private aircraft in the GOP tax bill went viral but the provision was first introduced by… Sherrod Brown https://t.co/HOX9eWdhfp https://t.co/YSMrfVeGCW — Haley Byrd (@byrdinator) November 17, 2017

Here’s the proof:

🚨 The prevision in the Senate tax bill that gives a tax break for private aircraft was first introduced by Senator @SherrodBrown (DEMOCRAT-OH) https://t.co/ZD8Mv4xLoL pic.twitter.com/Fj434rywvB — The Reagan Battalion (@ReaganBattalion) November 17, 2017

