Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA) shared this Business Insider article on the “Republican tax bill” with her 278,000 followers with a request to “Retweet if you would *not* benefit from a private jet tax break” in the bill. The post has since been retweeted over 30,000 times, no doubt helped along by the inclusion of the president’s private jet as the share image:

Except there’s only one problem — the “private jet tax break” was inserted by none other than her Democratic colleague, Sen. Sherrod Brown of Ohio:

30,000+ retweets but probably not buy Brown himself:

Other libs have jumped on the proposal without knowing it came from their side:

Whoops:

Here’s the proof:

