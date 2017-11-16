By now you’ve seen the viral photos going around of Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and his wife, Louise Linton, showing off the first money to bear his “signature.”

Well, here it is:

Nice printing. Right on the money. pic.twitter.com/cdqbZ0XsFO — Mark Knoller (@markknoller) November 16, 2017

And that sound you hear is 100,000 elementary school teachers screaming in terror:

Steve Mnuchin is right about one thing: cursive is stupid. https://t.co/fOuP0e3dAZ — Josh Barro (@jbarro) November 16, 2017

Works for me. Maybe it will help bring an end to the idiocy of wasting classroom time teaching cursive writing. https://t.co/iDfQDlLJZV — ConservativeNotCrazy (@IAMMGraham) November 16, 2017

Because cursive is dead –> https://t.co/iD4bWuiFOE — Geoff Bennett (@GeoffRBennett) November 16, 2017

It’s a first?

This may be the first US Treasury secretary to have a non-cursive signature. Anyone able to find another example? These go back to 1914 -> https://t.co/yxN3JQr0mk https://t.co/DTESWZvmBd — Micah Grimes (@MicahGrimes) November 16, 2017

It’s not just the printed signature, but the mix of lowercase and capital letters that has some folks miffed:

So many thoughts about this "signature". Mixing capitals with miniscules, no cursive…. https://t.co/0OSCNBuoj8 — chall (@challdreams) November 16, 2017

Welp.

Here are the photos from yesterday ICYMI:

Find someone who looks at you the way Louise Linton looks at Steve Mnuchin holding a sheet of dollar bills with his name on them pic.twitter.com/3fGXmJti6c — Christopher Ingraham (@_cingraham) November 15, 2017

Why do Treasury Sec Mnuchin and his wife insist on posing for photos that make them look like Bond villains? pic.twitter.com/2auZr3LGoP — Christina Wilkie (@christinawilkie) November 15, 2017

***