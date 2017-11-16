By now you’ve seen the viral photos going around of Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and his wife, Louise Linton, showing off the first money to bear his “signature.”

Well, here it is:

And that sound you hear is 100,000 elementary school teachers screaming in terror:

It’s a first?

It’s not just the printed signature, but the mix of lowercase and capital letters that has some folks miffed:

Here are the photos from yesterday ICYMI:

