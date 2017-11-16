This is just freaking disgusting.
Republican Rep. Carlos Curbelo (FL-26) — son of Cuban exiles — has been denied admission to the Congressional Hispanic Caucus:
Congressional Hispanic Caucus decided NOT to allow Rep. Curbelo, a Republican, in.
— Lissandra Villa (@LissandraVilla) November 16, 2017
Here’s the reasoning:
DENIED: Congressional Hispanic Caucus rejects Florida Republican @RepCurbelo’s request to join the group. pic.twitter.com/WqmCKSlNfB
— Sahil Kapur (@sahilkapur) November 16, 2017
In other words:
When “Hispanic” is also an ideology. https://t.co/eZ4muxqUmF
— Charles C. W. Cooke (@charlescwcooke) November 16, 2017
We’re sure the MSM will get. Right. On. This:
Cue MSM outrage starting never. https://t.co/zhVmvfrG4g
— Nathan Wurtzel (@NathanWurtzel) November 16, 2017
More on the backstory here:
On Curbelo vs. CHC, there's some backstory to that https://t.co/FyzEJrq1cN
— Katherine Miller (@katherinemiller) November 16, 2017
***