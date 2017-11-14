Billionaire Richard Branson has a new buddy, Fidel Castro’s grandson, Fidel Antonio:

Pleasure meeting Fidel Castro's grandson, Fidel Antonio, and discussing scientific cooperation & advancement https://t.co/bUJCzdRYUG pic.twitter.com/1xqeEpT2az — Richard Branson (@richardbranson) November 14, 2017

Disgusting:

"It's like Uber, but for torturing dissidents." https://t.co/JPdRbe7qqv — Strahan Cadell (@Sartor1836) November 14, 2017

And Branson’s blog post on the meeting is even worse:

While in town, I was fortunate to meet Fidel Antonio Castro Smirnov, who happens to be Fidel Castro’s grandson. In the back of a 1960s Russian Chaika, we got chatting about our shared love of adventure and the ocean, amongst other things. Then talk turned to the various medical breakthroughs that have been developed in Cuba, and how these could be incredibly useful to the wider world too.

Branson, naturally, bashed Donald Trump as well:

Sadly, the current US administration are looking to roll back many of the advancements made during the Obama years. There is talk of limiting travel and blocking various institutions within Cuba. Regulations banning the import and commercialisation of various scientific innovations could expand further. But Fidel Antonio, Fidel Angel and many others are still striving to stimulate scientific cooperation between the countries.

Oddly, Branson missed a few things in his chat with the younger Fidel. Cuban-American A.J. Delgado tweets:

Hi! That vintage car must've been cool! Did you two have a chance to chat about human rights cooperation and human rights advancement? https://t.co/b2M43NqpYQ — A.J. Delgado (@AJDelgado13) November 14, 2017

Hi! Did you have a chance to discuss how/when we move past the legacy of his grandfather, a dictator/thug who murdered thousands and ruined a prosperous nation? https://t.co/b2M43NqpYQ — A.J. Delgado (@AJDelgado13) November 14, 2017

Hi! Did you two have a chance to discuss the massive racial inequality in Cuba? I mean, not to knock 'scientific advancement' but…https://t.co/RCRfiwnxZEhttps://t.co/b2M43NqpYQ — A.J. Delgado (@AJDelgado13) November 14, 2017

Hi! Did you two discuss what The Daily Beast calls his grandfather's "horrific record on gay rights"? Bc you look happy.https://t.co/ujTkGU54J6https://t.co/b2M43NqpYQ — A.J. Delgado (@AJDelgado13) November 14, 2017

Did you ask him when Cubans will have full and unrestricted access to the internet?https://t.co/b2M43NqpYQ — A.J. Delgado (@AJDelgado13) November 14, 2017

Over to you, Sir Richard.

***

Related:

Epic DERP: Blue check mocks ‘white people’ for worrying about family in Cuba during #HurricaneIrma https://t.co/ImleNtBlY1 — Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) September 10, 2017

Ben Rhodes has some ‘splainin’ to do on Cuba and suspected attack on U.S. diplomats https://t.co/yvnBADe6hA — Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) August 11, 2017