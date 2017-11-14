Former Vice President Joe Biden took questions on the “Today” show this morning, but one of his answers on gun control was, shall we say, incoherent.

The woman in the video below asks Biden on his thoughts on gun control in light of the hero who was legally armed and shot Devin Kelley in Texas. Biden’s answer was all over the place and made no sense. It sounds like Biden says that Stephen Willeford, the former NRA instructor who stopped Kelley with his “assault weapon” — Biden’s words — should never have had this legal gun in the first place.

Listen for yourself:

Did Biden not hear the question?

We’ve listened multiple times and aren’t sure ourselves:

Trending

Or maybe Biden didn’t know what happened?

If Biden does run, he might not be the Dem hero everyone thinks he’ll be:

***

Related:

 

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: 2nd AmendmentJoe BidenNRA