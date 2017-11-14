Former Vice President Joe Biden took questions on the “Today” show this morning, but one of his answers on gun control was, shall we say, incoherent.

The woman in the video below asks Biden on his thoughts on gun control in light of the hero who was legally armed and shot Devin Kelley in Texas. Biden’s answer was all over the place and made no sense. It sounds like Biden says that Stephen Willeford, the former NRA instructor who stopped Kelley with his “assault weapon” — Biden’s words — should never have had this legal gun in the first place.

Listen for yourself:

Joe Biden says that the man who stopped the Texas church shooter should not have been armed. pic.twitter.com/pY3hBHPHuX — Ryan Saavedra 🇺🇸 (@RealSaavedra) November 14, 2017

Did Biden not hear the question?

I'm not sure Biden quite understood what he was being asked here. It sounds like he's talking about the shooter, not the guy who stopped him.https://t.co/s1Z0HZx7qN — A.J. Winkelspecht (@ajwink) November 14, 2017

We’ve listened multiple times and aren’t sure ourselves:

If I watched that 100,000,000 times I still couldn't make sense of that statement — Don Hashem (@donaldhashem) November 14, 2017

I don’t think that’s what he said. Sounds like he was talking about the shooter, though vague. https://t.co/dd3ZBdCAAy — Kemberlee Kaye (@KemberleeKaye) November 14, 2017

Or maybe Biden didn’t know what happened?

Hi, @JoeBiden – Maybe you forgot, maybe you were never told.

Hero Mr. Willeford had the EXACT SAME firearm as the TX shooter.

(btw, NOT an "assault" weapon) https://t.co/bahcXZU4UA — Sandy (@RightGlockMom) November 14, 2017

If Biden does run, he might not be the Dem hero everyone thinks he’ll be:

Put this bad boy on loop for 2020… https://t.co/NECSqcG1Os — I’m Peculiar! (@Pqlyur1) November 14, 2017

