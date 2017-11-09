If you thought the extremely lenient sentence for Bowe Bergdahl was bad, check out what might come next:

From Fox News:

The U.S. Army is set to decide whether Pvt. Bowe Bergdahl is entitled to as much as $300,000 in back pay and other benefits he amassed during his captivity with the Taliban.

Bergdahl, 31, was captured by the Taliban in 2009 after he walked off base while in Afghanistan. He was given a dishonorable discharge and he was demoted from sergeant to private in a court decision earlier this month but spared prison.  President Trump called the ruling a “complete and total disgrace.”

Captive soldiers normally receive special compensation worth around $150,000 in addition to hostile-fire pay and their basic pay they accumulated during the captivity. But determining whether Bergdahl should receive the back pay is not as clear-cut.

Yeah, this won’t go over well:

Trending

And here’s an idea we can get behind: give the money to the families of the soldiers who were killed looking for this deserter:

What are your thoughts?

***

Related:

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Bowe Bergdahl