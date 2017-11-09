If you thought the extremely lenient sentence for Bowe Bergdahl was bad, check out what might come next:

US Army to decide if Bergdahl is entitled to $300G back pay https://t.co/voCiZlwacx via @LukasMikelionis — Fox News (@FoxNews) November 9, 2017

The U.S. Army is set to decide whether Pvt. Bowe Bergdahl is entitled to as much as $300,000 in back pay and other benefits he amassed during his captivity with the Taliban. Bergdahl, 31, was captured by the Taliban in 2009 after he walked off base while in Afghanistan. He was given a dishonorable discharge and he was demoted from sergeant to private in a court decision earlier this month but spared prison. President Trump called the ruling a “complete and total disgrace.” Captive soldiers normally receive special compensation worth around $150,000 in addition to hostile-fire pay and their basic pay they accumulated during the captivity. But determining whether Bergdahl should receive the back pay is not as clear-cut.

Yeah, this won’t go over well:

Como say what?!?! No way does #Bergdahl deserve a single red cent from the US Government. He’s lucky he’s not serving more prison time. #travestyofjustice #getouttahere @davidwebbshow https://t.co/ZrItSa1vo3 — Katie Phang (@KatiePhang) November 9, 2017

And here’s an idea we can get behind: give the money to the families of the soldiers who were killed looking for this deserter:

The unimaginable travesty of justice continues… US Army actually mulls giving Bergdahl $300,000 in back pay. THE MONEY SHOULD GO TO FAMILIES OF THE SOLDIERS WHO WERE KILLED & MAIMED, WHILE SEARCHING FOR HIM!#ThursdayThoughts https://t.co/XXkLM1tW22 — AmericanME (@AmericanLuvSong) November 9, 2017

Families of wounded soldier & families who lost soldiers who were looking for this asshole traitor, need to sue him for the $300G, so he has nothing. Bergdahl deserves prison or death, NOT backpay!! #MakeBergdahlPay #GoToHellBergdahl https://t.co/oIEFAaXsHf — malypaly (@jensmaly) November 9, 2017

What are your thoughts?

