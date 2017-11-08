Remember the race scandal at the Air Force Academy Prep School about 6 weeks ago which led to the school’s superintendent, Lt. Gen. Jay Silveria, to rip into the cadet corps with this blistering speech?

Well, guess what — the underlying incident has now been determined to be a hoax:

The black student who reported the racist message is no longer at the Preparatory School:

Lt. General Silveria’s fiery speech went viral after the incident:

Lt. Gen. Jay Silveria warned students that he would not tolerate racism at the academy and invoked some of the racial tensions that have been gripping the country. At one point, he insisted that everyone in the audience take out their phones and record him so his message was clearly heard.

“If you can’t treat someone with dignity and respect, get out,” he said Thursday as audience members looked on with rapt attention.

Here’s the speech ICYMI back in October:

