The most annoying politician in America has struck again, this time reaching out to now losing gubernatorial candidate Ed Gillespie after just yesterday linking him to white nationalism:

.@EdWGillespie was an early warrior for an inclusive GOP. We need him back in the cause of equality and liberty and hope he returns stronger than ever. 🇺🇸 — Evan McMullin (@Evan_McMullin) November 8, 2017

As we told you yesterday, McMullin cheered for a Gillespie loss in the election:

.@EdWGillespie was one of the good guys, but now he peddles fear and white nationalism. It’s better for VA and America that he not prevail. — Evan McMullin (@Evan_McMullin) November 7, 2017

Just go away, Evan:

LOL. WHAT A FRAUD! Yesterday, this guy falsely accused Gillespie of embracing white nationalism, saying it would be better if Democrat won. Today he's a warrior of inclusive GOP. https://t.co/9KrW8HxmYJ — dfconservative (@BigRfaze) November 8, 2017

And it appears that nobody is buying it:

A "warrior"? For what cause? Ed ran on an endless stream of attack ads focusing on hatred, fear, and trumpian lies about the state of VA. We told you last night: we don't want @GOP garbage here. https://t.co/w0wIaHAwU4 — Greg (@gtsnidow) November 8, 2017

ah yes, Enron Ed, the Gerrymander King, a real bastion of inclusivity and equality piss up a rope you dork. why does anyone listen to you https://t.co/CZk99AbwlK — Lowkey (@LowkeyTwits) November 8, 2017

You see,,,, even the "moderates" are completely full of shit… https://t.co/yiklrVyYnn — russ copeland (@russc63) November 8, 2017

McMullin’s “inclusive” GOP doesn’t include the millions of people who voted for Donald Trump, however:

There will never be an alliance between populists, nationalists, and conservatives committed to preserving equality, liberty, and truth in America, no matter how badly Steve Bannon and others may want it. — Evan McMullin (@Evan_McMullin) November 8, 2017

Just because you don’t like Trump doesn’t mean the issues these voters identify with is going away.

***

Related:

'F*ck you, dude': Evan McMullin's #ElectionDay hot take goes off the rails https://t.co/UamcwZF71c — Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) November 7, 2017

Surprise! Party animal Evan McMullin wins 2016 presidential election … recap by Esquire https://t.co/lSvqAtrO2l — Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) November 7, 2017