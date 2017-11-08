The most annoying politician in America has struck again, this time reaching out to now losing gubernatorial candidate Ed Gillespie after just yesterday linking him to white nationalism:

As we told you yesterday, McMullin cheered for a Gillespie loss in the election:

Just go away, Evan:

Trending

And it appears that nobody is buying it:

McMullin’s “inclusive” GOP doesn’t include the millions of people who voted for Donald Trump, however:

Just because you don’t like Trump doesn’t mean the issues these voters identify with is going away.

***

Related:

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Ed GillespieEvan McMullin