Is there a more annoying politician today than Evan McMullin? Here’s his latest on Ed Gillespie and the Virginia gubernatorial campaign:

.@EdWGillespie was one of the good guys, but now he peddles fear and white nationalism. It’s better for VA and America that he not prevail. — Evan McMullin (@Evan_McMullin) November 7, 2017

Wow. Trump derangement syndrome at work:

Listen to McMullin if you are also so poisoned by Trump derangement that you now think opposing sanctuary cities is white nationalism. https://t.co/tr7n5HWWCJ — Phil Kerpen (@kerpen) November 7, 2017

Can we just stop calling McMullin a conservative now?

So Evan McMullin would rather Virginia have unfettered abortion on demand than a liberal Republican as governor. Got it. https://t.co/4iJ3tYaAlM — Mark Hemingway (@Heminator) November 7, 2017

Even his supporters have had enough of his BS:

Are you fucking serious? I voted for you here in Virginia. Fuck you, dude. https://t.co/QkENMrYR1W — RBe (@RBPundit) November 7, 2017

And who’s McMullin calling a white nationalist anyway?

Has there been a poll in VA W/majority support for removing Confederate statues? I guess McMullin thinks they're all white nationalists. https://t.co/iac7I6hXSq — Drew McCoy (@_Drew_McCoy_) November 7, 2017

The notion that Gillespie has peddled white nationalism is insane. https://t.co/0sp4I0LolM — John McCormack (@McCormackJohn) November 7, 2017

Maybe he really is a Dem plant?

Oh, just become a Democrat already. https://t.co/0ZfN7ngoWb — Jim Geraghty (@jimgeraghty) November 7, 2017

This seals the deal. Evan is nothing more than some AI viral marketing campaign that has outlived its usefulness. He can’t be real. https://t.co/8fSARB7Ca2 — Conservative Review (@CR) November 7, 2017

If Gillespie loses because of this characterization, just remember that you're next. Everyone who doesn't join "their side" is a Nazi. https://t.co/Mcusu63gvQ — Fusilli Spock (@awstar11) November 7, 2017

Not to go all Alex Jones, but people have been telling me for a year that Evan is a Dem plant. I have to tell you, I'm starting to wonder. https://t.co/hMUQ8VjB1b — Jesse Kelly (@JesseKellyDC) November 7, 2017

Does this guy ever want members of his own party to win? https://t.co/vM6ZM55Mgf — neontaster (@neontaster) November 7, 2017

Evergreen:

But the good news is that McMullin doesn’t really matter:

Wow there goes Gillespie's momentum…will this be tweet that turns the election? https://t.co/TuPQrXwMpA — Brent Scher (@BrentScher) November 7, 2017

So, any other former team McMullin voters want to weigh in?

1) The McMuffin's 15 minutes are up

2) I'm sorry for anyone suckered into voting for this buffoon https://t.co/SU4p4ZDXsi — Physics Geek (@physicsgeek) November 7, 2017

Yep, may be moment where @Evan_McMullin loses the few who still considered him a principled conservative. Exposes himself as bitter loser. — William Keane (@largebill68) November 7, 2017

Yep @Evan_McMullin is one of most-useless people to ever run for office. Cons who tried to push him on us should be remembered for it. https://t.co/2rGj5OzWyP — Dan Gainor (@dangainor) November 7, 2017

***

Related: