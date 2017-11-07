Is there a more annoying politician today than Evan McMullin? Here’s his latest on Ed Gillespie and the Virginia gubernatorial campaign:

Wow. Trump derangement syndrome at work:

Can we just stop calling McMullin a conservative now?

Even his supporters have had enough of his BS:

And who’s McMullin calling a white nationalist anyway?

Maybe he really is a Dem plant?

Evergreen:

But the good news is that McMullin doesn’t really matter:

So, any other former team McMullin voters want to weigh in?

