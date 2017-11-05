Breaking news out of Texas where local authorities now say Devin Patrick Kelley, the suspect in today’s horrific mass shooting a church in Sutherland Springs, was engaged and pursued by a local resident with a gun. We’re seeing conflicting reports if it was a shotgun or a rifle:

This local hero saved lives:

Kelley was later found dead in his car after a short chase, but it’s not known yet who fired the fatal shot:

Update: Local news interview with a witness who says the local resident shot and possibly killed Kelley:

The sheriff also said they don’t yet have all the names of the victims nor have all the families been notified:

***

