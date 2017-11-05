Breaking news out of Texas where local authorities now say Devin Patrick Kelley, the suspect in today’s horrific mass shooting a church in Sutherland Springs, was engaged and pursued by a local resident with a gun. We’re seeing conflicting reports if it was a shotgun or a rifle:

Authorities: Local resident confronted suspect with rifle, which caused the suspect to flee the church: https://t.co/5pD0PAt34U pic.twitter.com/wOpVJ8hiM8 — KRLD (@KRLD) November 5, 2017

Sutherland Springs church shooter was engaged by a local resident who shot him with a shotgun. — Nick Short 🇺🇸 (@PoliticalShort) November 5, 2017

NEW: Investigators say resident with rifle approached suspect outside church after shooting, engaged & pursued him as suspect drove away. — Allison Harris (@AllisonFox4News) November 5, 2017

This local hero saved lives:

Amazing to learn that a resident with a rifle approached the shooter, engaged him & pursued him. Put his life on the line to try to stop him — Allison Harris (@AllisonFox4News) November 5, 2017

Kelley was later found dead in his car after a short chase, but it’s not known yet who fired the fatal shot:

NEW: Investigators say suspect crashed his car, found dead inside with gunshot wound. Do not know who shot him — self-inflicted or not. — Allison Harris (@AllisonFox4News) November 5, 2017

Update: Local news interview with a witness who says the local resident shot and possibly killed Kelley:

Man who lives near Sutherland Springs church describes how his neighbor shot Devin Kelley. https://t.co/x0jGnGmvLL pic.twitter.com/SIFus6z60h — Nick Short 🇺🇸 (@PoliticalShort) November 6, 2017

The sheriff also said they don’t yet have all the names of the victims nor have all the families been notified:

Sheriff Tackitt says they don't have the names of the victims at this time. Will update after notifying family members first. pic.twitter.com/9HDI6iA2dq — CBS News (@CBSNews) November 5, 2017

***

