The Daily Beast identified the killer of the mass-casualty shooting in Sutherland Springs as Devin Patrick Kelley, age 26:
Devin Patrick Kelley, 26, is the Sutherland Springs gunman
— Justin Miller (@justinjm1) November 5, 2017
CBS News confirms:
UPDATE: Devin Patrick Kelley, 26, is the suspect behind today's church shooting in Sutherland Springs, Texas.
— KCTV5 News (@KCTV5) November 5, 2017
Police reportedly raided Kelley’s home earlier on Sunday evening searching for explosives:
JUST IN: SAPD sending a K9 unit to home of #SutherlandSprings church shooter to search for explosive devices
— Kelsey Bradshaw (@kbrad5) November 5, 2017
Police were searching the shooter's home for explosive devices
— Dallas Morning News (@dallasnews) November 5, 2017
The death toll is now at 28:
JUST IN: Death toll is now at 28 in #SutherlandSprings church shooting
— Kelsey Bradshaw (@kbrad5) November 5, 2017
We’re starting to learn more about to victims, including the church’s pastor’s daughter:
AP: Pastor's wife says she and husband were out of town when Texas church in Sutherland Springs was attacked but teen daughter is among dead
— Patrick deHahn (@patrickdehahn) November 5, 2017
We've learned 1st ID of the 20+ victims in Sutherland Springs – Annabelle Pomeroy. 14 year old daughter of First Baptist pastor.
— Kaylee Hartung (@KayleeHartung) November 5, 2017
The suspect was misidentified in earlier reports:
Chris Ward has been misidentified as Sutherland Springs church shooter, family says. His wife and 3 kids were shot
— Tom Cleary (@tomwcleary) November 5, 2017
***
