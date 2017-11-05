The Daily Beast identified the killer of the mass-casualty shooting in Sutherland Springs as Devin Patrick Kelley, age 26:

CBS News confirms:

Police reportedly raided Kelley’s home earlier on Sunday evening searching for explosives:

The death toll is now at 28:

We’re starting to learn more about to victims, including the church’s pastor’s daughter:

The suspect was misidentified in earlier reports:

***

Trending

Related:

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Sutherland Springs