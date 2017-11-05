The Daily Beast identified the killer of the mass-casualty shooting in Sutherland Springs as Devin Patrick Kelley, age 26:

Devin Patrick Kelley, 26, is the Sutherland Springs gunman https://t.co/2pisp6fB5y — Justin Miller (@justinjm1) November 5, 2017

CBS News confirms:

UPDATE: @CBSNews reports that Devin Patrick Kelley, 26, is the suspect behind today's church shooting in Sutherland Springs, Texas. — KCTV5 News (@KCTV5) November 5, 2017

Police reportedly raided Kelley’s home earlier on Sunday evening searching for explosives:

JUST IN: SAPD sending a K9 unit to home of #SutherlandSprings church shooter to search for explosive devices https://t.co/p2gqi8DogO — Kelsey Bradshaw (@kbrad5) November 5, 2017

11/ Police were searching the shooter's home for explosive devices, @ExpressNews reported. https://t.co/KjSFUFG98Q — Dallas Morning News (@dallasnews) November 5, 2017

The death toll is now at 28:

JUST IN: Death toll is now at 28 in #SutherlandSprings church shooting https://t.co/LUpLLlHq0i via @mySA — Kelsey Bradshaw (@kbrad5) November 5, 2017

We’re starting to learn more about to victims, including the church’s pastor’s daughter:

AP: Pastor's wife says she and husband were out of town when Texas church in Sutherland Springs was attacked but teen daughter is among dead — Patrick deHahn (@patrickdehahn) November 5, 2017

We've learned 1st ID of the 20+ victims in Sutherland Springs – Annabelle Pomeroy. 14 year old daughter of First Baptist pastor. — Kaylee Hartung (@KayleeHartung) November 5, 2017

The suspect was misidentified in earlier reports:

Chris Ward has been misidentified as Sutherland Springs church shooter, family says. His wife and 3 kids were shot https://t.co/HGeTMdQrxN — Tom Cleary (@tomwcleary) November 5, 2017

