The minimum wage in Seattle–Tacoma, Washington is $15.34 per hour, which is running smack dab into the future. Check it out:

Automated McDonald's ordering kiosk at SeaTac Airport, home of the $15.34 minimum wage pic.twitter.com/LKTKV01Ds4 — Walter Olson (@walterolson) November 3, 2017

Who could’ve predicted this?

Gee, I wonder if there is a connection? https://t.co/ojpEHdppPg — Roger Kimball (@rogerkimball) November 3, 2017

Who could have seen this coming https://t.co/oxFISpzwIN — Kyle Smith (@rkylesmith) November 3, 2017

Now, some are arguing that the kiosks have nothing to do with the high wages in the Seattle area:

They also have these in Virginia, where the minimum wage is $7.25. But hey man, narrative. https://t.co/iw2hRSbehx — Matthew Nussbaum (@MatthewNussbaum) November 4, 2017

They have these Florida. My kids used them tonight with some gift cards they got as presents. Florida is right-to-work, no $15 MWs… https://t.co/6cJTj6SHSX — Marcus Hawkins (@HawkinsUSA) November 4, 2017

But that’s not quite the entire story. Rolling out kiosks to all of the small-business franchise owners is an expensive proposition, one that was accelerated and made economically viable by progressive policies:

Progressive policies causing creative destruction alert https://t.co/LA2hKtXWQc https://t.co/XDO7PIfioO — Benjamin Weingarten (@bhweingarten) November 4, 2017

An excerpt:

This presents an interesting conundrum for a Progressive coalition that relies in part upon the very poor. To the degree to which large-scale Progressive reforms like Obamacare and the recently popular $15 minimum wage raises the cost of doing business, the move to automate will only accelerate, hurting most those lower-skilled, generally poorer constituencies, which happen to be politically Progressive. This “creative destruction” will be an unwelcome development to many manual laborers, a betrayal to the Progressive political class.

And we’ll end it with this:

The market always wins. https://t.co/7z6U0LYbSe — Pradheep Shanker MD (@Neoavatara) November 4, 2017

Evergreen.

***

