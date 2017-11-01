Hahahahahahahaha!
Check out Donald Trump Jr.’s Halloween costume! (We thought maybe he was joking earlier — apparently not!)
And then he really made liberals and blue-check celebrities mad when he made a joke about socialism at his daughter’s expense:
I’m going to take half of Chloe’s candy tonight & give it to some kid who sat at home. It’s never to early to teach her about socialism. pic.twitter.com/3ie9C0jv2G
— Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) October 31, 2017
Some of the hate…
Paul Begala, former Bill Clinton hack:
But for some, apparently, it is two late too learn how 2 use "too." #MoronsAreGoverningAmerica https://t.co/dqudyMzil2
— Paul Begala (@PaulBegala) October 31, 2017
Jesse Berney, writer:
She was given that candy for free. Halloween is already socialism, you malignant potato. https://t.co/JRcvEqg6ej
— Jesse Berney (@jesseberney) October 31, 2017
J.K. Rowling, author:
Fill her bucket with old candy left by her great-grandfather, then explain that she has more because she's smarter than all the other kids. https://t.co/0lbhHYyFe4
— J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) November 1, 2017
Sarah McBride, ex Hillary press secretary:
Oh good, a lecture about earning your wealth from a trust fund daddy's boy. https://t.co/EwtIiPMPm6
— Sarah McBride (@SarahEMcBride) November 1, 2017
Joan Walsh, The Nation:
You are as dumb as a box of rocks. And also horribly cruel. Prison isn't going to go so well for you, my brother. Take care. https://t.co/l7Wx8XCeWr
— Joan Walsh (@joanwalsh) November 1, 2017
Ricky Gervais, actor:
Born into wealth but given no love. All he knows how to do is pass on the abuse. Very sad. https://t.co/RE6HsgnhCK
— Ricky Gervais (@rickygervais) November 1, 2017
I took all of my son's candy away, put the pumpkin over his head and screamed "screw you!" It's never to early to teach him about Trumpism. https://t.co/y0WZ0VK0zh
— Shannon Watts (@shannonrwatts) November 1, 2017
Will Saletan, Slate:
Let's be honest. You're going to eat the candy. It's never too early to teach her the family business. https://t.co/q8l1IKyzcT
— Will Saletan (@saletan) November 1, 2017
Sarah Reese Jones, @PoliticusUSA:
there was just a terrorist attack in NY and you are making "jokes" about the evils of teaching a child to share. God help you. https://t.co/UCiIts9BlP
— Sarah Reese Jones (@PoliticusSarah) October 31, 2017
Karen Tumulty, Washington Post:
Or charity. You might want to read some great stories by @Fahrenthold. https://t.co/mAKsYwexBW
— Karen Tumulty (@ktumulty) November 1, 2017
Elizabeth Spiers, founding editor of Gawker:
Hey, you jerk. Maybe teach her to share with less fortunate kids who didn't grow up wealthy real estate heirs simply by being born. https://t.co/THMiwhF1qR
— Elizabeth Spiers (@espiers) October 31, 2017
John Aravosis, @Americablog:
Tell her she can’t go at all because of her bone spurs. https://t.co/2bwiA5Ys02
— John SCAREavosis (@aravosis) November 1, 2017
***
