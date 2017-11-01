Hahahahahahahaha!

Check out Donald Trump Jr.’s Halloween costume! (We thought maybe he was joking earlier — apparently not!)

And then he really made liberals and blue-check celebrities mad when he made a joke about socialism at his daughter’s expense:

I’m going to take half of Chloe’s candy tonight & give it to some kid who sat at home. It’s never to early to teach her about socialism. pic.twitter.com/3ie9C0jv2G — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) October 31, 2017

Some of the hate…

Paul Begala, former Bill Clinton hack:

But for some, apparently, it is two late too learn how 2 use "too." #MoronsAreGoverningAmerica https://t.co/dqudyMzil2 — Paul Begala (@PaulBegala) October 31, 2017

Jesse Berney, writer:

She was given that candy for free. Halloween is already socialism, you malignant potato. https://t.co/JRcvEqg6ej — Jesse Berney (@jesseberney) October 31, 2017

J.K. Rowling, author:

Fill her bucket with old candy left by her great-grandfather, then explain that she has more because she's smarter than all the other kids. https://t.co/0lbhHYyFe4 — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) November 1, 2017

Sarah McBride, ex Hillary press secretary:

Oh good, a lecture about earning your wealth from a trust fund daddy's boy. https://t.co/EwtIiPMPm6 — Sarah McBride (@SarahEMcBride) November 1, 2017

Joan Walsh, The Nation:

You are as dumb as a box of rocks. And also horribly cruel. Prison isn't going to go so well for you, my brother. Take care. https://t.co/l7Wx8XCeWr — Joan Walsh (@joanwalsh) November 1, 2017

Ricky Gervais, actor:

Born into wealth but given no love. All he knows how to do is pass on the abuse. Very sad. https://t.co/RE6HsgnhCK — Ricky Gervais (@rickygervais) November 1, 2017

I took all of my son's candy away, put the pumpkin over his head and screamed "screw you!" It's never to early to teach him about Trumpism. https://t.co/y0WZ0VK0zh — Shannon Watts (@shannonrwatts) November 1, 2017

Will Saletan, Slate:

Let's be honest. You're going to eat the candy. It's never too early to teach her the family business. https://t.co/q8l1IKyzcT — Will Saletan (@saletan) November 1, 2017

Sarah Reese Jones, @PoliticusUSA:

there was just a terrorist attack in NY and you are making "jokes" about the evils of teaching a child to share. God help you. https://t.co/UCiIts9BlP — Sarah Reese Jones (@PoliticusSarah) October 31, 2017

Karen Tumulty, Washington Post:

Or charity. You might want to read some great stories by @Fahrenthold. https://t.co/mAKsYwexBW — Karen Tumulty (@ktumulty) November 1, 2017

Elizabeth Spiers, founding editor of Gawker:

Hey, you jerk. Maybe teach her to share with less fortunate kids who didn't grow up wealthy real estate heirs simply by being born. https://t.co/THMiwhF1qR — Elizabeth Spiers (@espiers) October 31, 2017

John Aravosis, @Americablog:

Tell her she can’t go at all because of her bone spurs. https://t.co/2bwiA5Ys02 — John SCAREavosis (@aravosis) November 1, 2017

See more of the blue-check outrage here.

***

