As Twitchy reported yesterday, Hillary Clinton made the following statement about her Halloween plans:
'Beyond pathetic': Hillary says she'll 'go as the president' this Halloween https://t.co/JBT0sSCQ98
— Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) October 31, 2017
Hillary Clinton: Maybe I'll be the president for Halloween https://t.co/Ktuoe8HChI pic.twitter.com/ZuJvRD6KhW
— The Hill (@thehill) October 31, 2017
In a bipartisan gesture, Donald Trump, Jr. made the following offer to the former presidential candidate:
That’s cute. She can borrow my @realDonaldTrump mask. https://t.co/e3UC4V3pti https://t.co/iBbYbDlCp0
— Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) October 31, 2017
What do you say, Mrs. Clinton? It’s not too late to accept the offer!
***
