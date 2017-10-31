As Twitchy reported yesterday, Hillary Clinton made the following statement about her Halloween plans:

Trending

In a bipartisan gesture, Donald Trump, Jr. made the following offer to the former presidential candidate:

What do you say, Mrs. Clinton? It’s not too late to accept the offer!

***

Related:

DAAAMN! Donald Trump Jr. OWNS Bowe Bergdahl for whining that USA ‘worse than Taliban’

BAM! Donald Trump Jr. converts Michael Moore’s Irma shelter snark into multi-leveled FAIL

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Donald TrumpHalloweenHillary ClintonJr.