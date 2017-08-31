In a tweet that’s now been shared nearly a quarter million times, former President Barack Obama directed folks to donate to the Red Cross in the wake of Hurricane Harvey:

But is that really the best place to donate money? Maybe not.

Here’s a must-read thread from ProPublica on their multi-year investigation of the Red Cross and the charity’s response to Katina, Sandy and Haiti. In summary, it’s not good:

Trending

***

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Barack ObamaHarveyHouston