NJ Governor Chris Christie took to the airways this morning to bash Sen. Ted Cruz over his past no vote on Hurricane Sandy relief. As we told you yesterday, Sen. Cruz defended his vote by saying that the Sandy bill was filled with pork. Gov. Christie, however, called that a lie:

"It's disgusting to me that he's standing in a recovery center w/victims standing behind him as a backdrop & he's.." https://t.co/45MwxzIhI5 — Christopher C. Cuomo (@ChrisCuomo) August 30, 2017

And he said it multiple times this morning:

Chris Christie on "Morning Joe" raked Ted Cruz for saying 2/3 of Hurricane Sandy relief bill was pork. "He made it up" and "he knows it." pic.twitter.com/py9l2z8KAT — Jennifer Jacobs (@JenniferJJacobs) August 30, 2017

Here’s the interview that detonated Gov. Christie:

Cruz: Sandy relief bill was "filled w/ unrelated pork…disaster relief needs to be focused on the victims." https://t.co/2v24IBeyFa — Katy Tur (@KatyTurNBC) August 28, 2017

But before the media anoints Chris Christie as some sort of disaster expert…

Before turning to Chris Christie for storm recovery expertise, producers should read about his post Sandy handiwork. https://t.co/BF0TZQwZYY — Janell Ross (@JanellRoss) August 30, 2017

***

