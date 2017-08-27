Some scenes from the ongoing flooding disaster in and around Houston right now…

This is the Weather Channel’s Paul Goodloe rescuing an American flag:

.@Paul_Goodloe recovers an American flag on the streets of Rockport. pic.twitter.com/ifK5YT7ul7 — The Weather Channel (@weatherchannel) August 27, 2017

And civilians have taken it upon themselves to help each other:

A rescue on live TV. This guy doesn't appear to be a first responder…just a regular person, stepping in, and saving 3 people #HoustonFlood pic.twitter.com/9XOFjMztdL — Ellison Barber (@ellisonbarber) August 27, 2017

Turn on Weather Ch now. They just interviewed a guy named Daniel who lost everything but is rescuing people — Greg Pollowitz (@GPollowitz) August 27, 2017

UNBELIEVABLE live video on @weatherchannel right now: hundreds and hundreds of people wading through the streets to evacuate in Houston. pic.twitter.com/vSVitRy3wO — Matt McDermott (@mattmfm) August 27, 2017

Just met a man doing high water rescues in this army type vehicle. Woman rescued said "there's so much devastation." #HarveyStorm #Khou11 pic.twitter.com/LHJclh82n3 — Josh Chapin (@JoshChapinKHOU) August 27, 2017

This man is a preacher checking for people inside cars at 610 & 288 PC Brian Roberson Jr @KPRC2 #Harvey pic.twitter.com/NJx58ZN8N8 — Sara Donchey (@KPRC2Sara) August 27, 2017

Even with a boat, it's hard to navigate Meyerland right now @HoustonChron #Harvey2017 pic.twitter.com/lvILkXjXgV — Mark Mulligan (@mrkmully) August 27, 2017

And God bless the first responders:

Blackhawk helicopters are picking people up off their roofs here in Friendswood. Get to your roof and stay calm if you flood. #HoustonFlood — Jesse Kelly (@JesseKellyDC) August 27, 2017

U.S. Coast Guard says it's received "more than 300 requests for urban search and rescue." 5 helos are conducting Houston rescues right now — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) August 27, 2017

The people that are being rescued are going to Wedgewood Elementary. They need food and water for victims. @kprc pic.twitter.com/YqTqcCiGQZ — Sofia Ojeda (@KPRCSofiaOjeda) August 27, 2017

MORE: Houston Fire Chief estimates 2,500 calls responded to so far, with 1,000 in queue; emphasizes importance of staying off roads. — Evan McMurry (@evanmcmurry) August 27, 2017

Help is on the way from neighboring states as well:

Convoy of wildlife agents from Louisiana towing boats leave gas station in Wharton and head toward Houston #harvey #khou11 pic.twitter.com/sebAaHWMYt — Noel Brennan (@Noeltbrennan) August 27, 2017

I am immediately deploying @MyFWC officers and resources to Houston, Texas to assist with disaster response efforts. https://t.co/T7XH2MC5vX — Rick Scott (@FLGovScott) August 27, 2017

#PrayersForTexas.

