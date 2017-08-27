Some scenes from the ongoing flooding disaster in and around Houston right now…

This is the Weather Channel’s Paul Goodloe rescuing an American flag:

And civilians have taken it upon themselves to help each other:

Trending

And God bless the first responders:

Help is on the way from neighboring states as well:

#PrayersForTexas.

***

 

 

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: HarveyHoustonWeather Channel