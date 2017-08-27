Some scenes from the ongoing flooding disaster in and around Houston right now…
This is the Weather Channel’s Paul Goodloe rescuing an American flag:
.@Paul_Goodloe recovers an American flag on the streets of Rockport. pic.twitter.com/ifK5YT7ul7
— The Weather Channel (@weatherchannel) August 27, 2017
And civilians have taken it upon themselves to help each other:
A rescue on live TV. This guy doesn't appear to be a first responder…just a regular person, stepping in, and saving 3 people #HoustonFlood pic.twitter.com/9XOFjMztdL
— Ellison Barber (@ellisonbarber) August 27, 2017
Turn on Weather Ch now. They just interviewed a guy named Daniel who lost everything but is rescuing people
— Greg Pollowitz (@GPollowitz) August 27, 2017
They've lost everything but are rescuing ppl with pool toys. #heroes https://t.co/nCABC8tcxV pic.twitter.com/wlhvcTIMHs
— Greg Pollowitz (@GPollowitz) August 27, 2017
UNBELIEVABLE live video on @weatherchannel right now: hundreds and hundreds of people wading through the streets to evacuate in Houston. pic.twitter.com/vSVitRy3wO
— Matt McDermott (@mattmfm) August 27, 2017
Just met a man doing high water rescues in this army type vehicle. Woman rescued said "there's so much devastation." #HarveyStorm #Khou11 pic.twitter.com/LHJclh82n3
— Josh Chapin (@JoshChapinKHOU) August 27, 2017
This man is a preacher checking for people inside cars at 610 & 288 PC Brian Roberson Jr @KPRC2 #Harvey pic.twitter.com/NJx58ZN8N8
— Sara Donchey (@KPRC2Sara) August 27, 2017
Even with a boat, it's hard to navigate Meyerland right now @HoustonChron #Harvey2017 pic.twitter.com/lvILkXjXgV
— Mark Mulligan (@mrkmully) August 27, 2017
And God bless the first responders:
Blackhawk helicopters are picking people up off their roofs here in Friendswood. Get to your roof and stay calm if you flood. #HoustonFlood
— Jesse Kelly (@JesseKellyDC) August 27, 2017
NOW: Water rescues underway in Houston. #abc15 pic.twitter.com/4iI0Tuv8Q0
— ABC15 Arizona (@abc15) August 27, 2017
U.S. Coast Guard says it's received "more than 300 requests for urban search and rescue." 5 helos are conducting Houston rescues right now
— Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) August 27, 2017
The people that are being rescued are going to Wedgewood Elementary. They need food and water for victims. @kprc pic.twitter.com/YqTqcCiGQZ
— Sofia Ojeda (@KPRCSofiaOjeda) August 27, 2017
MORE: Houston Fire Chief estimates 2,500 calls responded to so far, with 1,000 in queue; emphasizes importance of staying off roads.
— Evan McMurry (@evanmcmurry) August 27, 2017
Help is on the way from neighboring states as well:
Convoy of wildlife agents from Louisiana towing boats leave gas station in Wharton and head toward Houston #harvey #khou11 pic.twitter.com/sebAaHWMYt
— Noel Brennan (@Noeltbrennan) August 27, 2017
Joint #FDNY #NYPD USAR NY Task Force-1 deployed to assist those affected by #HurricaneHarvey https://t.co/GVpCMfueQe pic.twitter.com/Wz7xzCvRXN
— New York City Alerts (@NYCityAlerts) August 27, 2017
I am immediately deploying @MyFWC officers and resources to Houston, Texas to assist with disaster response efforts. https://t.co/T7XH2MC5vX
— Rick Scott (@FLGovScott) August 27, 2017
#PrayersForTexas.
***