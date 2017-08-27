Meet Logan Anderson, a former staffer for Hillary Clinton’s campaign. She’s been triggered by this boat with a Confederate flag on it rescuing people in Houston:
Y'ALL, THE CONFEDERATE FLAG CROWD IS HELPING BLACK PEOPLE EVACUATE IN HOUSTON AND I CANT 💀💀💀#houstonflood pic.twitter.com/fYqENmaR0S
— Logan Anderson (@LoganD_Anderson) August 27, 2017
She then tweeted she’d let the hero rescue her, but then take his flag:
(I would absolutely get on that boat, by the way. And then, when they dropped me off, I'd tear off the flag and drop it into the flood.)
— Logan Anderson (@LoganD_Anderson) August 27, 2017
Even this guy actually rescuing his neighbors isn’t good enough for Anderson:
Maybe because when there's neighbors in need of help, effing flags are not their primary concern. https://t.co/wKFHVaDvpa
— History Prof Brad (@brad_duren) August 27, 2017
If they fly a flag that represents the fight to keep their "neighbors" as slaves, I doubt they usually care about those neighbors' wellbeing https://t.co/rFjdHrvo09
— Logan Anderson (@LoganD_Anderson) August 27, 2017
She knows “these people,” she says:
Born and raised in Houston. I promise, I know these people better than you do. Bye, now 👋🏾 https://t.co/qpY501vfo0
— Logan Anderson (@LoganD_Anderson) August 27, 2017
Sigh.
***
Related:
HERO ALERT: Man travels to Houston with his boat and one courageous goal https://t.co/AbOiXDc1vB
— Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) August 27, 2017
WATCH: Weather Ch. reporter recovers flag; Civilians and first responders to the rescue https://t.co/lyLzZgW8gv
— Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) August 27, 2017
America is awesome: Task forces from ALL OVER the U.S. deploy to Texas to assist with Harvey relief https://t.co/sKLRmXjcT3
— Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) August 27, 2017
Watch: Houston resident literally catches fish inside flooded home https://t.co/Rva4g5SXDk
— Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) August 27, 2017