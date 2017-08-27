Meet Logan Anderson, a former staffer for Hillary Clinton’s campaign. She’s been triggered by this boat with a Confederate flag on it rescuing people in Houston:

She then tweeted she’d let the hero rescue her, but then take his flag:

Even this guy actually rescuing his neighbors isn’t good enough for Anderson:

She knows “these people,” she says:

Sigh.

***

