A few moments ago we started seeing reports that North Korea had fired 3 short-range ballistic missiles into the Sea of Japan:
Yeah, great timing guys:
☑️ Giant hurricane pushing into Texas
☑️ North Korea testing missiles
☑️ Trump is vacationing this weekend
The latest report from the Pentagon, however, is that all 3 missiles failed:
US Pacific Command: North Korea launched 3 short-range missiles. 1st and 3rd failed. 2nd blew up 'immediately' near city of Kittaeryong.
UPDATE on North Korea. US Pacific Command says #NKorea fired 3 ballistic missiles. 2 FAILED in flight. The third blew up almost immediately.
Report from @PacificCommand on North Korea ballistic missile launches. pic.twitter.com/XyAQ7VEoDn
Whoops.
