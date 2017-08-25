A few moments ago we started seeing reports that North Korea had fired 3 short-range ballistic missiles into the Sea of Japan:

Seoul: North Korea Fires Several Projectiles to Sea https://t.co/L1LYscH7SL — Military.com (@Militarydotcom) August 25, 2017

Yeah, great timing guys:

☑️ Giant hurricane pushing into Texas

☑️ North Korea testing missiles

☑️ Trump is vacationing this weekend — Stephen Hackett (@ismh) August 25, 2017

The latest report from the Pentagon, however, is that all 3 missiles failed:

US Pacific Command: North Korea launched 3 short-range missiles. 1st and 3rd failed. 2nd blew up 'immediately' near city of Kittaeryong. — Lucas Tomlinson (@LucasFoxNews) August 25, 2017

UPDATE on North Korea. US Pacific Command says #NKorea fired 3 ballistic missiles. 2 FAILED in flight. The third blew up almost immediately. — Kevin Rincon (@KevRincon) August 25, 2017

Report from @PacificCommand on North Korea ballistic missile launches. pic.twitter.com/XyAQ7VEoDn — Dave LewAllen (@tvnewzguy) August 25, 2017

Whoops.

***

