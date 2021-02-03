It looks like GOP Leader Kevin McCarthy and Steny Hoyer couldn’t agree on what to do about Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene and her past statements which means the Dem-led House will vote tomorrow on whether or not to boot her off of her committee assignments:

There’s “no alternative to holding a Floor vote,” he said:

The vote will happen tomorrow:

Hoyer reportedly wants her punishment to be similar to that of former Rep. Steve King, who lost his committee assignments back in 2019:

Well, now that this will be precedent, which Dems should the GOP boot off committees when they’re back in the majority? Reps. Eric Swalwell and the Chinese spy he won’t comment on comes to mind:

***
