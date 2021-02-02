Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, who is Minority Leader thanks to whatever went wrong in Georgia where the GOP lost two runoff elections in January, called out Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, calling her a “cancer” over the past “loony lies and conspiracy theories” she’s pushed in a number of newly-surfaced social media posts:

He went on to say, embracing these conspiracy theories “has nothing to do with the challenges facing American families or the robust debates on substance that can strengthen our party”:

Rep. Greene responded, tweeting “The real cancer for the Republican Party is weak Republicans who only know how to lose gracefully” and “This is why we are losing our country”:

Later on, she said that she’s “the ‘greatest threat’ to the Democrat mob and the activist media”:

Dems demanded that Kevin McCarthy remove Rep. Greene from her committee assignments and if he doesn’t, they’ll vote to do it for him:

She then promised payback if this happens:

Good luck with what comes next, Dems.

