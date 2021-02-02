A new peer-reviewed study published in The Lancet found that Russia’s Sputnik V vaccine was 91.6% effective against symptomatic Covid-19:

From from The Lancet:

Trending

Remember when Dr. Anthony Fauci said back in August that he has serious doubts about the safety and effectiveness of the Russian vaccine?

And he was “quite disturbed by Russia or any country which declares they have a vaccine before they’ve adequately tested it”:

Dr. Fauci, WRONG AGAIN?

Now, how about some details on the vaccines out of China and India?

***

 

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: FauciRussiavaccines