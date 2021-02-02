A new peer-reviewed study published in The Lancet found that Russia’s Sputnik V vaccine was 91.6% effective against symptomatic Covid-19:

Russia's Sputnik V Covid vaccine was 91.6% effective in trials, according to a peer-reviewed study in a British journal, a boost for Moscow's pandemic efforts https://t.co/gqyqF8gIPO — The Wall Street Journal (@WSJ) February 2, 2021

From from The Lancet:

NEW—Interim analysis of Russian #COVID19 #vaccine phase 3 trial involving nearly 20,000 participants suggests a two-dose regimen has an efficacy of 91.6% against symptomatic #COVID19. No serious adverse events were deemed to be associated with vaccination. https://t.co/40sM7f2nbS pic.twitter.com/Hzrs34uCWr — The Lancet (@TheLancet) February 2, 2021

A sub-analysis of 2,000 adults >60 years suggests the Russian #vaccine is similarly effective and well-tolerated in this group. Further research is needed to confirm results in those belonging to unrepresented risk groups and non-white ethnicities. — The Lancet (@TheLancet) February 2, 2021

Read the linked Comment from Ian Jones and Polly Roy, '#SputnikV #COVID19 vaccine candidate appears safe and effective': https://t.co/ravR1wkNKG — The Lancet (@TheLancet) February 2, 2021

Remember when Dr. Anthony Fauci said back in August that he has serious doubts about the safety and effectiveness of the Russian vaccine?

After Russia said it had approved a coronavirus vaccine for use, Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation's top infectious disease expert, said he seriously doubts Russia has proven its vaccine is safe and effective. https://t.co/W4CKCrpn3q pic.twitter.com/38ur95xtYZ — CNN (@CNN) August 12, 2020

And he was “quite disturbed by Russia or any country which declares they have a vaccine before they’ve adequately tested it”:

"I'm quite disturbed by Russia or any country which declares they have a vaccine before they've adequately tested it." Dr. Fauci explains why safety and effectiveness must be proven before a vaccine is widely distributed pic.twitter.com/dKfd1mXCs9 — Bloomberg Quicktake (@Quicktake) August 18, 2020

Dr. Fauci, WRONG AGAIN?

Fauci calls Russia's claim of effective COVID-19 vaccine "bogus" https://t.co/88cNLQ3TG4 — Newsweek (@Newsweek) August 20, 2020

Now, how about some details on the vaccines out of China and India?

Finally, some decent data on the Russian vaccine! This is great news. Kudos to the Russians for this success. They are also trying to sell to the 3rd world, which will help all of us. Now, would be nice to see data from the Chinese and Indian vaccines. https://t.co/vnEMOXgQh4 — Pradheep J. Shanker (@Neoavatara) February 2, 2021

