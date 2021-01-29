A huge section of Highway 1 south of Big Sur, Calif. has fallen into the Pacific Ocean as a storm blew through the area last night:

Fellow Californians: Wow. Big washout on Highway 1 near Big Sur this morning. Road closed! RT @bigsurkate

As of 7 am, photo by Heath Johnston, Rat Creek, MM 30. pic.twitter.com/bfz2Ya8UFy — Steve Silberman (@stevesilberman) January 29, 2021

Aerial footage of the damage:

Washed out. Highway 1, south of Big Sur, shutdown to thru traffic after the road crumbled into the Pacific Ocean. This is at Mile Marker 30 near Big Creek Bridge.

The Central Coast took the biggest beating from this week's storm. https://t.co/7BWvoBEUwo @nbcbayarea pic.twitter.com/qNxECrnD8e — Janelle Wang (@janellewang) January 29, 2021

Here’s the exact spot of the washout:

And it got worse throughout the day:

Section of California's Highway 1 falls into the ocean https://t.co/5KQ8rn4OO7 — koconews (@koconews) January 29, 2021

This does happen along the California coast, the last time in 2017:

Both sides of Highway 1 in Big Sur washed out in 2017, and the place was isolated till we could open it back up in 2018.https://t.co/oZS0EEC1Mi — Greg Chase (@GregChase) January 29, 2021

More from the California Highway Patrol:

There is damage in other sections of the coast as well:

