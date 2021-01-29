A huge section of Highway 1 south of Big Sur, Calif. has fallen into the Pacific Ocean as a storm blew through the area last night:

Aerial footage of the damage:

Here’s the exact spot of the washout:

And it got worse throughout the day:

This does happen along the California coast, the last time in 2017:

More from the California Highway Patrol:

There is damage in other sections of the coast as well:

***

