Dem Rep. Cori Bush announced that she’s moving her office and accused GOP Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene of berating her and her staff in a hallway recently in the Capitol:

According to Rep. Bush, it was because Rep. Greene wasn’t wearing a mask:

But Rep. Greene posted the video and it appears it was Rep. Bush’s staff that started the whole thing. Have a watch for yourself:

She’s busted:

And we’re going to need one of those new @Birdwatch fact-checks on what Rep. Bush said:

According to reports, Speaker Pelosi “directly intervened” in the spat:

And now Rep. Bush is moving:

