OH, FFS!

Fox News is reporting that, according to FAA records, John Kerry’s family still owns a private jet:

John Kerry's family still owns private jet as he leads climate fight, FAA records indicate https://t.co/68BmKr1tgV — Fox News (@FoxNews) January 28, 2021

GO GET HIM GRETA!

Some people claim the right to steal the remaining carbon budget from future generations and people in poorer parts of the world. 1500 private jets to be used getting to the @wef in #Davos.#wef https://t.co/yGWD48EpPC — Greta Thunberg (@GretaThunberg) January 22, 2019

Shouldn’t the “U.S. Special Envoy for Climate” not be one of the nation’s biggest climate hypocrites?

Update on the “U.S. Special Envoy for Climate” Fox News: John Kerry's family still owns private jet as he leads climate fight, FAA records indicate https://t.co/TtRYjq38RI — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) January 28, 2021

This will be his excuse, won’t it?

Clearly unfair coverage. No reason to think that Kerry ever takes that private jet. None at all. https://t.co/eVvRejg30d — Andrew Stuttaford (@AStuttaford) January 28, 2021

Like we said earlier: HYPOCRITE:

Kerry should understand that on behalf of the common good he must transition to an alternative mode of transportation when he visits his Martha's Vineyard estate. For humanity. Otherwise, hurricanes… https://t.co/rzwEBEFPvf — Oubai Shahbandar (@OS26) January 28, 2021

