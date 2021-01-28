A new report out by New York Attorney General Letitia James says that the actual number of deaths at nursing homes and care facilities in the state “may be 50% higher than Gov. Andrew Cuomo has told the public”:

Whoa. New York state has been dramatically undercounting Covid-19 deaths in nursing homes, according to an investigation by the attorney general. The actual number of deaths may be 50% higher than Gov. Andrew Cuomo has told the public: https://t.co/OQPU3KXJl6 (by @jessemckinley) — Brian M. Rosenthal (@brianmrosenthal) January 28, 2021

According to James, “the state only counted deaths at the actual facilities, rather than including deaths of residents who were transferred to a hospital and died there”:

"the state only counted deaths at the actual facilities, rather than including deaths of residents who were transferred to a hospital and died there." https://t.co/1z01EPuWMe — Lachlan Markay (@lachlan) January 28, 2021

And “[i]n one instance, an unnamed facility reported 11 confirmed and presumed deaths to the Health Department as happening on site through early August. The attorney general’s survey of that same facility, however, found 40 deaths, including 27 at the home and 13 in hospitals”:

“In one instance, an unnamed facility reported 11 confirmed and presumed deaths to the Health Department as happening on site through early August. The attorney general’s survey of that same facility, however, found 40 deaths, including 27 at the home and 13 in hospitals.” https://t.co/OuzlZCoMtt — Lauren Weber (@LaurenWeberHP) January 28, 2021

Nobody is actually shocked by this though:

I’m shocked I tell you…shocked. https://t.co/uPKBOHCcqN — Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) January 28, 2021

And we look forward to the media figuring out a way to turn this on Florida somehow:

How could Ron DeSantis do this to us? https://t.co/68MLQ4Xik5 — Dan McLaughlin (@baseballcrank) January 28, 2021

Gov. Cuomo should give back the Emmy, too:

Gov Cuomo’s decision to write a book and take a victory lap on COVID (in the middle of the pandemic) may be one of the most tone deaf moves in political history. https://t.co/bqXnCRVZ7S — Matt Whitlock (@mattdizwhitlock) January 28, 2021

Sen. Cruz wants to know if CNN (over to you, Chris Cumo and your giant novelty swab) “will cover this dilligently”:

I’m sure CNN will cover this diligently. https://t.co/GTZyV1emfq — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) January 28, 2021

And should Gov. Cuomo be worried about criminal charges?

Imagining what an AG Cuomo would have done to a Gov. Spitzer with such a report… https://t.co/byUHBt9Xhm — Shane Goldmacher (@ShaneGoldmacher) January 28, 2021

Yes. Yes he should.

From Rep. Elise Stefanik:

Massive corruption scandal at the highest levels of NY State Government. The Worst Governor in America & his entire senior team are complicit in an illegal orchestrated coverup. The sycophant hacks better lawyer up.

We know how this went down for Joe “like a brother” Percoco. https://t.co/mE0mzSloWY — Elise Stefanik (@EliseStefanik) January 28, 2021

