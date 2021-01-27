Wow. Watch this dad absolutely crush a board meeting of the Loudon County Public Schools over the district’s continued refusal to get kids back in school.

He started his passionate speech calling for the board members to fired and ended it with the simple message that should be the 2021 rallying cry, “Open the freaking schools!” A board member off-camera then asked for a deputy to make sure this concerned father had left the room but he vowed to be back next time:

As a parent, this pandemic has brought forth some incredible challenges. This dad has had enough, we all have. No real metrics to safely open the schools, while the SB continues to kick the can further down the road. Many parents feel just as he does. #LCPS #openschools pic.twitter.com/Oa1GxNMzsp — Aliscia Andrews (@alisciaandrews) January 26, 2021

*Everyone* should be this angry:

He speaks for a lot of us. I’m this angry. https://t.co/2IMJufXSm5 — Bethany S. Mandel (@bethanyshondark) January 27, 2021

The way things are going, the rest of this year is going to be a write-off and there’s no indication that, in many places, schools will be back to normal when the new year starts at the end of the summer:

Most parents I know have reached their breaking point as this man has. There’s a fear that schools will never reopen and this is the new normal. https://t.co/S39JvJzjvj — Meghan McCain (@MeghanMcCain) January 27, 2021

At some point, Dems will have to clash with the powerful school unions because this can’t go on:

Biden sides with teachers unions rather than the children of fathers and mothers like this man https://t.co/t7R004YrCQ — Branson Taylor (@Btaylor74) January 27, 2021

Also, note in the video how the board members are very concerned with wiping down the podium:

ALSO THERE IS NO NEED TO WIPE ANYTHING DOWN BECAUSE SURFACE TRANSMISSION IS NOT A THING — Bethany S. Mandel (@bethanyshondark) January 27, 2021

I’m so sick and tired of anti-science, safetyism bullshit. It’s what these school board officials are hiding behind to keep these schools closed. — Bethany S. Mandel (@bethanyshondark) January 27, 2021

Look at Virginia, for example. Gov. Ralph Northam, a Dem, wants schools open yet he refuses to push a mandate. From Richmond.com:

“Instead of ‘schools should be closed,’ we’re going to approach it from the starting point of ‘schools need to be open,’” Gov. Ralph Northam said at a COVID-19 briefing Thursday. “Every school division will have to decide what works best for it,” the governor added. The new guidance does not serve as a mandate to force schools to open. Instead, schools are being asked to maximize in-person instruction depending on such factors as how many outbreaks a school has had and how strained a school’s staff is because of absenteeism.

It really is as simple as this:

If you’re against re-opening schools, it’s very simple: – You are anti-science

– The teachers unions own you — Caleb Hull (I'm With the CCP Don't Ban Me) (@CalebJHull) January 27, 2021

