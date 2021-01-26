Rep. Matt Gaetz in 2019: ‘You actually can impeach a former President, FWIW’

Posted at 12:06 pm on January 26, 2021 by Greg Pollowitz

As former President Trump heads toward an impeachment trial in the Senate, this old tweet from Rep. Matt Gaetz in 2019 saying that you can, in fact, “impeach a former President, FWIW” has resurfaced:

Oof:

Libs are on board:

Rep. Gaetz was saying at the time that former President Obama could be impeached if it was determined that he spied on the Trump campaign in 2016:

And what’s funny about it is that journos thought the idea was bonkers back then:

“Matt Gaetz seems to think we retroactively impeach presidents” and now so does every single Dem in Congress:

You see, it’s okay when it’s not your guy getting impeached as a ghost:

This was good advice then, and it’s good advice now: Dems should stop trying to impeach Donald Trump and get things done for Americans:

***

 


