Rep. Matt Gaetz in 2019: ‘You actually can impeach a former President, FWIW’

As former President Trump heads toward an impeachment trial in the Senate, this old tweet from Rep. Matt Gaetz in 2019 saying that you can, in fact, “impeach a former President, FWIW” has resurfaced:

You actually can impeach a former President, FWIW — Matt Gaetz (@mattgaetz) December 4, 2019

Oof:

Libs are on board:

Amplifying this, in case he tries to say otherwise soon. https://t.co/9E3W0A07pI — George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) January 22, 2021

There really is a tweet for everything. https://t.co/IbZYvk59o2 — Bryan Behar (@bryanbehar) January 26, 2021

Rep. Gaetz was saying at the time that former President Obama could be impeached if it was determined that he spied on the Trump campaign in 2016:

I think Gaetz just suggested they should maybe impeach President Obama over surveillance of the Trump campaign instead. — Steven Dennis (@StevenTDennis) December 4, 2019

And what’s funny about it is that journos thought the idea was bonkers back then:

Matt Gaetz. “Maybe it’s a different president we should be impeaching.” We only have one president, so im not sure how this would work. — Jake Sherman (@JakeSherman) December 4, 2019

“Matt Gaetz seems to think we retroactively impeach presidents” and now so does every single Dem in Congress:

Matt Gaetz seems to think we retroactively impeach presidents. — Allen McDuffee (@AllenMcDuffee) December 4, 2019

You see, it’s okay when it’s not your guy getting impeached as a ghost:

Matt Gaetz closes by threatening to … [quints at notes] …. impeach the ghost of President Obama pic.twitter.com/ppBjRCC9em — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) December 4, 2019

This was good advice then, and it’s good advice now: Dems should stop trying to impeach Donald Trump and get things done for Americans:

Matt Gaetz closed his time by suggesting that the House impeach President Obama. RT if you agree: Republicans should stop trying to impeach President Obama and get things done for Americans. #ImpeachmentHearing pic.twitter.com/iTVniLN6NR — Swing Left (@swingleft) December 4, 2019

***