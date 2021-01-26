A tornado ripped through the town of Fultondale, Ala. last night causing extensive structural damage and, tragically, taking the life of a 14-year-old:

Major structural damage reports continue to come in this morning from Fultondale, where unfortunately, at least one fatality has been confirmed. Investigations will be ongoing today in terms of the extent of damage. #alwx https://t.co/HWj4zhBkYj â€” NWS Birmingham (@NWSBirmingham) January 26, 2021

The high school student was reportedly killed by a fallen tree:

Fultondale Tornado: 14-year-old high school student killed by fallen tree https://t.co/zIJsbhxCwK â€” #WVTM13 (@WVTM13) January 26, 2021

Damage to buildings in the area was extensive:

FULTONDALE, Ala.â€” Video from New Castle Rd. near Oak Street. Residential area. Firefighter tells me more than 20 homes destroyed in this area by possible tornado. Most homes reduced to subfloor. LIVE ON GOOD MORNING ALABAMA @abc3340 @spann pic.twitter.com/v7HfRW45r5 â€” Stoney Sharp (@StoneySharp3340) January 26, 2021

This person got his wife and baby out of his bedroom just minutes before a tree limb crashed through his roof:

Got my wife and baby out of bedroom about 10 minutes b4 this happened. We r in Darlene Estates in Fultondale. Thank u weather radio! @spann pic.twitter.com/VFBWArlfSG â€” Adam Sessums (@MSUZeppfan) January 26, 2021

Meteorologist James Spann reports that his friendâ€™s pets were killed when this home collapsed:

My friend Jason Williams lost his home in Fultondale tonight. They heard the warning and got into their safe place. The family is fine, but the pets didnâ€™t survive pic.twitter.com/mwsQCrLbWE â€” James Spann (@spann) January 26, 2021

Video of the tornado from when it hit:

This is what it looked like as the tornado hit Fultondale, AL around 10:40 PM local time in Alabama Monday Night. What you're seeing are transformers being blown as the tornado rips through power lines & other structures in the area. #alwx #tornado pic.twitter.com/eFWqfNiYBb â€” WeatherNation (@WeatherNation) January 26, 2021

And daylight exposed to true extent of the destruction:

Heartbreaking video from New Castle Road in Fultondale. pic.twitter.com/FqZ6RC2LEj â€” Russell Jones (@russellwbrc) January 26, 2021

NEW VIDEOâ€”

(FULTONDALE, Ala.) Sunlight shows depth of damage from possible tornado on New Castle Rd. Rescue crews will attempt 2nd search mission soon. 1 death confirmed so far. 17 ppl rushed to hospital. @spann @abc3340 pic.twitter.com/HpTXriYu2U â€” Stoney Sharp (@StoneySharp3340) January 26, 2021

Now that itâ€™s daylight, you can see the large amount of damage in Fultondale. This is from Carson Road looking at New Castle Road. pic.twitter.com/ep4PyC8VDp â€” Russell Jones (@russellwbrc) January 26, 2021

Prayers up to everyone affected by this awful storm.

***