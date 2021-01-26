A tornado ripped through the town of Fultondale, Ala. last night causing extensive structural damage and, tragically, taking the life of a 14-year-old:

The high school student was reportedly killed by a fallen tree:

Damage to buildings in the area was extensive:

This person got his wife and baby out of his bedroom just minutes before a tree limb crashed through his roof:

Meteorologist James Spann reports that his friendâ€™s pets were killed when this home collapsed:

Video of the tornado from when it hit:

And daylight exposed to true extent of the destruction:

Prayers up to everyone affected by this awful storm.

***

