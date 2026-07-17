Maine Dem 'Ashley': Puts AI Fantasy Waifu As His Real Book Author Pic by Day, Large Bearded Dude by Night

Earlier, we told you about the very, um, interesting Maine Democrat Senate debate. They are trying to replace Graham Platner after he was forced to drop out, which should be a no-brainer because it's not like he's exactly a stand-up guy. Well, it's much harder than one would imagine. Yikes.

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One of the candidates is a guy who pretends he is a woman. He calls himself 'Ashley'. He is quite large and he is fooling exactly zero people. Last night, 'Ashley' said he writes books and songs. A fellow tweep shared the 'About the Author' picture he used for his last book, and you have to see it to believe it.

This is the AI photo Ashley used to promote her book https://t.co/15M1GunPSh pic.twitter.com/tz5uFeDrlc — The Maine Wire (@TheMaineWire) July 17, 2026

This is a reminder of what 'Ashley' actually looks like:

Meet the Senate candidate who wants to replace Graham Platner on the ballot in Mainehttps://t.co/0lRcMfTgdO — Not the Bee (@Not_the_Bee) July 17, 2026

Now, who among us hasn't used a filter on a picture in our lifetimes? This goes well beyond the use of the beauty filter, Ashley. This is just existing in another reality.

"Like we are being deceived right now."

Webb, being the one to deliver this line proves that God has a sense of humor. pic.twitter.com/rG8S7ImaSf — C I D E R (@CiderHype) July 17, 2026

Yes, 'Ashley' really said that last night. To be fair, he would know about trying to deceive people. He lives a lie every single day of his life.

When you put them side-by-side, they literally look like twins. Totally can see it now. Heh.

Does the AI Princess know that Ashley stole her photo? — Naran Row-Spaulding (@NRSmaine) July 17, 2026

It looks as if Ashley ate the AI princess.

That’s literally the same photo, what’s the problem? — Roy Mathews (@Roy_MathewsSC) July 17, 2026

Maybe it's the different dresses that are throwing some people off.

This cannot be any funnier. Thank you for this endless hilarity for years to come. — Courage Is A Habit (@CourageHabit) July 17, 2026

Oh wow. I thought you were referring to the short petite female, second from the left. — BurnerBarbieUSA1983 (@BurnerBarbieUSA) July 17, 2026

Oh no! This is allegedly the big, obese man with stringy hair at the end.

That’s some serious catfishing — Cereal Killer (@PatchoSombrero) July 17, 2026

This crosses into fraudulent territory.

It's time for 'Ashley' to seek some mental health therapy, not a Senate seat.

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