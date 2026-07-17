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Maine Dem 'Ashley': Puts AI Fantasy Waifu As His Real Book Author Pic by Day, Large Bearded Dude by Night

justmindy
justmindy | 9:36 AM on July 17, 2026
meme

Earlier, we told you about the very, um, interesting Maine Democrat Senate debate. They are trying to replace Graham Platner after he was forced to drop out, which should be a no-brainer because it's not like he's exactly a stand-up guy. Well, it's much harder than one would imagine. Yikes.

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One of the candidates is a guy who pretends he is a woman. He calls himself 'Ashley'. He is quite large and he is fooling exactly zero people. Last night, 'Ashley' said he writes books and songs. A fellow tweep shared the 'About the Author' picture he used for his last book, and you have to see it to believe it.

This is a reminder of what 'Ashley' actually looks like:

Now, who among us hasn't used a filter on a picture in our lifetimes? This goes well beyond the use of the beauty filter, Ashley. This is just existing in another reality. 

Yes, 'Ashley' really said that last night. To be fair, he would know about trying to deceive people. He lives a lie every single day of his life.

When you put them side-by-side, they literally look like twins. Totally can see it now. Heh.

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It looks as if Ashley ate the AI princess.

Maybe it's the different dresses that are throwing some people off.

Oh no! This is allegedly the big, obese man with stringy hair at the end.

This crosses into fraudulent territory.

It's time for 'Ashley' to seek some mental health therapy, not a Senate seat. 

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2026 ELECTIONS DEMOCRAT PARTY MAINE SENATE TRANSGENDER

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