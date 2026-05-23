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From Elon’s Baby Mama to Hasan Piker's New Bestie: Ashley St. Clair’s Wildly Awkward Stream Appearance

justmindy
justmindy | 9:40 PM on May 23, 2026
AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson

Former Conservative Influencer Ashley St. Clair (and Elon Musk's Baby Mama) appeared on Hasan Piker's 'stream' and boy did that get weird. The cringe is almost too much to bear.

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She gave Piker a hoodie meant for honoring a man who takes care of kids who are not his own. Maybe it's just a joke or maybe they are an item ... time will tell. 

Then, they talked about Laura Loomer and her alleged plastic surgeries. Clearly, Ashley isn't a fan of Laura. The feeling is probably very mutual. 

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Then, Ashley shared texts between her and Elon with Hasan. Piker made fun of Elon. Clearly, Ashley is looking for a new group in which to ingratiate herself now that she can't make money off of conservatives. 

Honestly, it wouldn't be surprising. 

Certainly seems that way.

It would be great if they could both self-combust actually. 

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It's really despicable.

If history is any indication.

That would be the one. Ashley has really lost her mind.

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Tags:

ASHLEY MOODY CONSERVATISM ELON MUSK LAURA LOOMER

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