From Elon’s Baby Mama to Hasan Piker's New Bestie: Ashley St. Clair’s Wildly Awkward Stream Appearance

Former Conservative Influencer Ashley St. Clair (and Elon Musk's Baby Mama) appeared on Hasan Piker's 'stream' and boy did that get weird. The cringe is almost too much to bear.

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Ashley St. Clair gives Hasan Piker a hoodie that says, "I'm not the step dad, I'm the dad who that stepped up" pic.twitter.com/kXX4P2e72j — Popstonox (@Popstonox) May 23, 2026

She gave Piker a hoodie meant for honoring a man who takes care of kids who are not his own. Maybe it's just a joke or maybe they are an item ... time will tell.

Ashley St. Clair discusses Laura Loomer's lore with Hasan Piker



Ashley: "The rumor is she got two nose jobs and she still looks the way she does."



"She tried to start an ISIS fanclub in college and she got expelled, and then she just only doubled down her entire career." pic.twitter.com/zr7DxQXqEP — Popstonox (@Popstonox) May 24, 2026

Then, they talked about Laura Loomer and her alleged plastic surgeries. Clearly, Ashley isn't a fan of Laura. The feeling is probably very mutual.

When Hasan Piker met Ashley St. Claire. Oof. Creepy flirty cringe. pic.twitter.com/5sDsBB7AnE — Sasha Stone (@realsashastone) May 23, 2026

Ashley St. Clair shows Hasan Piker the texts between her and Elon during the 2024 election



"He actually talks like this? Oh god, you literally sound like him. You changed the way you talk to sound exactly like him.



You guys send memes to each other?!"



"Stop! I wanna die!" pic.twitter.com/dwR5CNFyER — Popstonox (@Popstonox) May 23, 2026

Then, Ashley shared texts between her and Elon with Hasan. Piker made fun of Elon. Clearly, Ashley is looking for a new group in which to ingratiate herself now that she can't make money off of conservatives.

The concept of having a child with both Elon Musk and Hasan Piker https://t.co/mgnEj9L4CL — ᐱ ᑎ ᑐ ᒋ ᕮ ᒍ (@Andr3jH) May 23, 2026

Honestly, it wouldn't be surprising.

Beginning to think she might not be mentally stable. https://t.co/GLlgXeusuf — Flappr (@flapprdotnet) May 23, 2026

Certainly seems that way.

Combined IQ hovering around 180. https://t.co/mslkF9tgz6 — Richard Spencer 🇺🇦 (@RichardBSpencer) May 23, 2026

that was an incredible watch but now i’m lowkey terrified for hasan lmao 😩 https://t.co/9H6o42Rax2 — palki 🦋☬ (@themeasuredtake) May 23, 2026

It would be great if they could both self-combust actually.

>musk sees this

>buys twitch from Bezos

>Perma bans Hasan

>unbans Destiny



The path is before us, we just need to have faith. https://t.co/SJor5WLDkF — kafka esquire (@Kafkaesquire) May 23, 2026

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She certainly has a self-destructive streak — Jodi (@APLMom) May 23, 2026

Going to where the money is. — Kathleen McKinley (@KatMcKinley) May 24, 2026

It's really despicable.

She'll probably have his baby and, in another two years, will be sharing Piker’a texts with her new baby daddy. Wash, rinse, repeat. — Social distancing champ (@LadyGriz) May 24, 2026

If history is any indication.

Gasp. Dog torture guy?!?!? Elon needs custody, this chick is certifiable. — T. LaMiere (@LamiereT) May 24, 2026

That would be the one. Ashley has really lost her mind.

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