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Trump Calls Out China’s 2020 Election Interference — DeSantis Drops Hammer: Yank All CCP Student Visas

justmindy
justmindy | 10:15 AM on July 17, 2026
AP Photo/Chris O'Meara, File

Last night, President Trump laid out his belief China interfered in the 2020 election

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In response, Governor DeSantis of Florida has a bold proposal.

Oop! That will leave a mark. 

It happens over and over again. It's time to actually address the issue, our universities are being used as a front to spy on our country.

It's sad to say, but protecting the homeland must be priority number one.

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America can't be more worried about 'offending' people than protecting our intelligence.

Maybe we need to pause all the Chinese 'guests' until we can figure out what is going on.

Nice family you have there. Would be a shame if we imprisoned them all because you didn't bring back American intelligence.

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Immediately.

Period.

Editor’s Note: Thanks to President Trump and his administration’s bold leadership, we are respected on the world stage, and our enemies are being put on notice.

Help us continue to report on the administration’s peace through strength foreign policy and its successes. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

Tags:

CHINA DONALD TRUMP FOREIGN POLICY NATIONAL SECURITY RON DESANTIS

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