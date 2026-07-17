Trump Calls Out China’s 2020 Election Interference — DeSantis Drops Hammer: Yank All CCP Student Visas

Last night, President Trump laid out his belief China interfered in the 2020 election.

TRUMP: "Starting during the 2020 election cycle, China carried out what is believed to be the largest compromise of election data in history."pic.twitter.com/9JC9hlNBiz — NewsWire (@NewsWire_US) July 17, 2026

Advertisement

In response, Governor DeSantis of Florida has a bold proposal.

Time to yank CCP student visas, which are hundreds of thousands a year. https://t.co/9E8JkkGxna — Ron DeSantis (@RonDeSantis) July 17, 2026

Oop! That will leave a mark.

Basically every year the FBI quietly issues a memorandum that says: "Yeah, hey, so there's this Chinese exchange student/graduate assistant who's been doing classified research at a major American university for the past five years, and um, yeah we just caught him at Boston… https://t.co/eZCW240usi — Lance Corporate (@lance_corporate) July 17, 2026

It happens over and over again. It's time to actually address the issue, our universities are being used as a front to spy on our country.

I reiterate: the U.S.’s default position should be “All Chinese people who enter the U.S. are to be considered spies until proven otherwise. All those who have lived in China for any period of time should be considered potential spies.” — Paul von Oberstein (@P_vonOberstein) July 17, 2026

It's sad to say, but protecting the homeland must be priority number one.

Any University’s Chinese student group endorsed by a Chinese consulate is basically a recruitment drive for spies. It’s always about outreach and building bridges and also snapping a photo of that instrument landing system at that airport for us real quick if you got the time no… — NICO (@probablyinvited) July 17, 2026

America can't be more worried about 'offending' people than protecting our intelligence.

Don’t forget about the military ones. Everyone thinks the Mexicans are the only ones exploiting birthright citizenship. Chinese have 3 options. Come here for college/work, do spying. Come for military time, do spying. Come for gov job, do cover for birth citizenship & do spying. — Lazurus (@Lazurus661201) July 17, 2026

Maybe we need to pause all the Chinese 'guests' until we can figure out what is going on.

Every Chinese visa must be revoked.



We need a new Chinese Exclusion Act.



They all have to go back. https://t.co/BTxhVM7dPV — Andrew Isker 🌳🪓 (@BonifaceOption) July 17, 2026

the fact we let them in at all is a mystery to me.



Each one is a defacto spy for the CCP. They generally force students to spy, by threatening them or their families. https://t.co/ERvFQ2s6Yh — Sensurround (@ShamashAran) July 17, 2026

Nice family you have there. Would be a shame if we imprisoned them all because you didn't bring back American intelligence.

We need a new Chinese Exclusion Act https://t.co/q0cIeOgNN1 pic.twitter.com/T10W4FzPXN — Will Tanner (@Will_Tanner_1) July 17, 2026

Advertisement

You’re absolutely right @RonDeSantis - it’s why I introduced the Stop CCP VISAs Act.



It would directly address this problem. https://t.co/6uOnj3AeuR — Senator Ashley Moody (@SenAshleyMoody) July 17, 2026

Trum didn't say that he would do this either but he should 👇 https://t.co/qxSVbAdkTB — Wendy Patterson (@wendyp4545) July 17, 2026

Immediately.

Yank visas, shut down the borders, deport millions of illegals. — Tomi Lahren (@TomiLahren) July 17, 2026

Period.

Editor’s Note: Thanks to President Trump and his administration’s bold leadership, we are respected on the world stage, and our enemies are being put on notice.

Help us continue to report on the administration’s peace through strength foreign policy and its successes. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.