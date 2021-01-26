Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez was on-site with striking members of Teamsters Local 202 at the Hunts Point Produce Market last week and it sure does look like they were breaking social-distancing guidelines.

Imagine what would happen in New York City if a local pizzeria was so cavalier about the rules? But when AOC does it, it’s okay:

She also doesn’t feel a need to wear a mask while shouting at union members:

Trending

But there’s a “phenomenal” vibe at this strike so why cares about Covid-19?

The “Hunts Point Strike,” also known as a super-spreader event, right?

Oh, and the union was successful. Masks and social distancing, again, not required because Covid-19 doesn’t spread when Dems are happy. It’s science:

***

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez