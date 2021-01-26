Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez was on-site with striking members of Teamsters Local 202 at the Hunts Point Produce Market last week and it sure does look like they were breaking social-distancing guidelines.

Imagine what would happen in New York City if a local pizzeria was so cavalier about the rules? But when AOC does it, it’s okay:

AOC is handing out pizza come support the strike pic.twitter.com/MAPH5bkN50 — Joshua Potash (@JoshuaPotash) January 23, 2021

She also doesn’t feel a need to wear a mask while shouting at union members:

"Yes, change happens at the ballot box. Yes, change happens in policy. But change happens on the picket-line too, and we can't ever forget that. That kind of solidarity is how we win everything.” –@AOC 🌹✊🏼✊🏾💯#HuntsPointStrike #SolidarityForever pic.twitter.com/m78XauCWqN — NYC-DSA 🌹 #JoinDSA (@nycDSA) January 23, 2021

But there’s a “phenomenal” vibe at this strike so why cares about Covid-19?

The vibe at the hunts point strike is phenomenal. If every strike was supported like this things would change real quick. pic.twitter.com/noHcWIMbUf — Joshua Potash (@JoshuaPotash) January 23, 2021

The “Hunts Point Strike,” also known as a super-spreader event, right?

AOC on the mic again at the hunts point strike pic.twitter.com/GJ0L2W4pIn — Joshua Potash (@JoshuaPotash) January 23, 2021

Oh, and the union was successful. Masks and social distancing, again, not required because Covid-19 doesn’t spread when Dems are happy. It’s science:

14/ By the end of the three-year contract, most workers will earn $20 an hour or more.https://t.co/nbshaQ7MDl — THE CITY (@THECITYNY) January 25, 2021

