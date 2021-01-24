The media FINALLY found Hunter Biden. . .

On the way back from church, the motorcade stopped so Biden’s son Hunter could pick food from Call Your Mother bagels in Georgetown. — Jordan Fabian (@Jordanfabian) January 24, 2021

LOL:

This is the most coverage Hunter Biden has ever received by the mainstream media. What a joke. https://t.co/nov8q74Aeu — House Judiciary GOP (@JudiciaryGOP) January 24, 2021

We’re being told that this was a very important development:

The Bidens stop at Call Your Mother, the bagel shop in Georgetown, en route back to the White House — already a big change. Trying to remember but can't recall Trump ever stopping anywhere in DC other than his own hotel. — Peter Baker (@peterbakernyt) January 24, 2021

From the pool report:

Hunter Biden got hungry for some bagels on his way home from church with POTUS, per White House pool pic.twitter.com/NXXtlQd0zk — Anders Hagstrom (@Hagstrom_Anders) January 24, 2021

Of course, Jennifer Rubin like the story:

POTUS directed the motorcade to stop so Hunter Biden could make a food run at Call Your Mother, an iconic bagelry with such a cult following that it expanded last year to new shops in Georgetown and Capitol Hill. <— YES! — Jennifer 'America is Back' Rubin (@JRubinBlogger) January 24, 2021

This particular bagel store is owned by Biden administration official Jeff Zients:

in addition to making good bagels, Call Your Mother has as a major investor Jeff Zients, who is running COVID response for Biden: https://t.co/tIFY05BbQl — Edward-Isaac Dovere (@IsaacDovere) January 24, 2021

Video here:

President Biden just left @CYM_DC in Georgetown after leaving mass at Holy Trinity. A Secret Service agent placed and picked up the order. Biden never exited his motorcade but did wave to a crowd of cheering onlookers. @nbcwashington pic.twitter.com/HbKnvr8sjm — Tom Lynch (@TomLynch_) January 24, 2021

***