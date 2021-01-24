Blue-check Robert Caruso is getting called out for this viral tweet claiming that Sen. Josh Hawley — when he was 15-years-old — “was an early defender of the Oklahoma City bombing, and characterized it as a legitimate war of ideas btwn USG & militias”:

Read it for yourself, via the Kansas City Star:

Josh Hawley was a precocious 15-year-old in 1995, writing a regular column for his hometown paper, The Lexington News, when he was still in high school.

He used the early platform to opine on politics, culture and those he believed had been unfairly maligned by the media — among them anti-government militias and Los Angeles police detective Mark Fuhrman.

Hawley warned against depicting all militia members as domestic terrorists after the Oklahoma City bombing, which killed 168 people, including 19 children. Timothy McVeigh and Terry Nichols, who carried out the attack on the Alfred P. Murrah Federal Building, had ties to the Michigan Militia.

“Many of the people populating these movements are not radical, right-wing, pro-assault weapons freaks as they were originally stereotyped,” Hawley wrote two months after the bombing.

The Federalist Ben Domenech adds, “This is an utter lie” and the “article says nothing of the kind”:

You know, if you have issues with Sen. Hawley there’s no need to just make up stuff:

And you won’t find the phrase, “legitimate war of ideas” either:

He really should delete this but we expect he won’t:

