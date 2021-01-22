It’s official.

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi announced on Friday that she will send the article of impeachment against former President Donald Trump to the Senate on Monday:

The trial will then reportedly begin on February 9 per Punchbowl News:

Sen. Chuck Schumer also promised a trial and a vote on Friday:

And, according to CNN, some National Guard troops will stay in D.C. just in case:

March. They want them there until March?

Oh, FFS.

***

