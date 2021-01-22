It’s official.

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi announced on Friday that she will send the article of impeachment against former President Donald Trump to the Senate on Monday:

The article of impeachment for incitement of insurrection by Donald Trump will be delivered to the Senate on Monday, January 25. https://t.co/FSOWGACfgZ — Nancy Pelosi (@SpeakerPelosi) January 22, 2021

The trial will then reportedly begin on February 9 per Punchbowl News:

NEWS: Senate leaders are nearing an agreement to start the impeachment trial Feb. 9, per multiple sources. Groundwork will be laid next week on the Senate floor. — Punchbowl News (@PunchbowlNews) January 22, 2021

Sen. Chuck Schumer also promised a trial and a vote on Friday:

JUST IN: Majority Leader Schumer says Speaker Pelosi will deliver article of impeachment against former Pres. Trump to Senate on Monday. "Make no mistake: a trial will be held in the United States Senate, and there will be a vote on whether to convict." https://t.co/ATqrFm7Rjr pic.twitter.com/JSlyCXB6NV — ABC News (@ABC) January 22, 2021

And, according to CNN, some National Guard troops will stay in D.C. just in case:

Some National Guard troops will stay in DC due to concerns of unrest during impeachment trial https://t.co/xRnrQuPxRi pic.twitter.com/dqBYL8AU1z — CNN Politics (@CNNPolitics) January 22, 2021

March. They want them there until March?

🚨 Another newsy update to our earlier story >> National Guard expects to be remaining here through MARCH for “riot security” purposes. Several thousand troops are likely to remain on duty in and around the Capitol in anticipation of additional unrest.https://t.co/u5Yz3wUBj9 — Andrew Desiderio (@AndrewDesiderio) January 22, 2021

Oh, FFS.

***