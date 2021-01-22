As you’ve probably heard by now, MLB legend Hank Aaron passed away this morning a few days shy of his 87th birthday:

He, of course, is best known for breaking Babe Ruth’s homerun record:

But in the past few weeks, he also championed the safety of the COVID-19 vaccine and encouraged others to get it as well:

However, the timing of his death has vaccine-skeptic Robert F. Kennedy Jr. questioning if there’s a possible link:

There’s also a death in Florida that’s under investigation as well:

But is anyone surprised? RFK Jr. has been saying the same thing for years now:

Maybe if those in power want the vaccine rollout to be successful, they should address these concerns, ‘eh?

