Just to follow up on our post from last night, insurrectionists in both Portland and Seattle celebrated the inauguration of Joe Biden as the nation’s 46th president and his inspiring message of unity with broken glass and fire as well as attacks on the police.

First up, here’s more video from Townhall’s own Julio Rosas who is on the ground for us in Portland:

Federal officers came out of the ICE facility in Portland to disperse the crowd that had assembled outside. After declaring it to be an unlawful assembly, police used tear gas and flashbangs. pic.twitter.com/YntMIB5U6n — Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) January 21, 2021

We were told the protesters were responding to then-President Trump? Remember that?

Police move into the black bloc crowd to make an arrest. pic.twitter.com/QT9tAjrCDw — Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) January 21, 2021

Maybe this is what Antifa thinks unity means? Stick around for the Biden flag going up in flames at the end:

Antifa in Portland burns an American and Joe Biden flag in the street. pic.twitter.com/iuUYPACfkw — Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) January 21, 2021

Another video from Portland showed a car that had flipped over. . .

Portland: An occupied car is flipped on its side in northeast Portland: pic.twitter.com/loZUJ81lfF — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) January 21, 2021

. . .and rioters prevented police from assisting:

According to Portland Police, the BLM protesters tried to delay and prevent police from helping whoever was in the overturned vehicle: pic.twitter.com/6J960bYEdP — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) January 21, 2021

Congratulations, Joe. It’s your problem now:

Portland: A mob of #antifa chanted "F— Joe Biden" as they marched to the Portland @ICEgov building to riot. pic.twitter.com/5oqbp7ECqQ — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) January 21, 2021

Portland Police say they confiscated many weapons at the riot, including “Molotov Cocktails, knives, batons, chemical spray, and a crowbar”:

From the Portland Police:

The insurrectionists also took to the street in downtown Seattle. . .

Seattle: #Antifa trash the streets as they march around and smash up businesses and buildings. pic.twitter.com/dx02fBxzN8 — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) January 21, 2021

. . . where they did their best to make residents feel threatened:

Seattle: “Out of your home, into the streets!” Antifa shine lights into people’s homes again.pic.twitter.com/9y63yc94i0 — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) January 21, 2021

They even attacked the “iconic Pike Place Market”:

Seattle: #Antifa marched into the iconic Pike Place Market to riot and smash up property. #SeattleRiots pic.twitter.com/lbPE773nyM — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) January 21, 2021

And the original Starbucks:

Seattle: #Antifa smashed up the first and original @Starbucks location in Pike Place Market. The store is an extremely popular tourist attraction. #SeattleRiots pic.twitter.com/3SegA0gW1U — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) January 21, 2021

Some of the damage via the Seattle Police Dept.:

Multiple windows shattered at the William Kenzo Nakamura Courthouse at 6th Ave and Spring Street. pic.twitter.com/uwtZAycyVT — Seattle Police Dept. (@SeattlePD) January 21, 2021

Over to you, President Biden. What are you going to do about this?

Seattle: #Antifa continue their march through the streets. A camera from a helicopter captures some of them trying to break inside a building. pic.twitter.com/33uvil7aPR — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) January 21, 2021

